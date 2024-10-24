Apple has introduced a range of Apple Intelligence features in the beta version of iOS 18.2, including the long-awaited integration of ChatGPT, aiming to encourage a wave of iPhone upgrades as these tools will only be available on newer devices.

Apple Intelligence, the company's in-house AI system, has been accessible to developers and early users. Some intelligence features are currently being tested by the public and will be officially launched next week with the release of iOS 18.1, NBC reported.

A new beta version of iOS 18.2, which includes these features, was released to developers Wednesday. However, the much-awaited ability for Siri to perform actions within apps was not included in this update, though it is expected soon.

The iOS 18.2 update introduces several new abilities designed to enhance user experience. More features are on the way in the coming months, but the early features include writing tools designed to improve text. Users can now specify how they would like Apple Intelligence to rewrite specific chunks of text. The user can proofread their writing, and the iPhone can rewrite or summarize the content. These tools are accessible across the iPhone, including in Mail, Notes, Pages, and some third-party apps.

This update also features Genmoji, an image generator that allows users to create emojis simply by using a text prompt. While, Apple's AI image generator, Image Playground, allows users to create images from a picture in your photo library. These creations can be saved to a new standalone app that will automatically update across all devices linked to the same Apple account.

Plus, the new Image Wand, the clean-up tool that allows users to easily remove unwanted objects or distractions from their photos.

Finally, iOS 18.2 incorporates OpenAI's ChatGPT, which will also play a role in a feature that Apple refers to as Visual Intelligence, which enables the phone's camera to identify text and objects, as well as translate signs in real time.

Apple had announced its integration with ChatGPT in June. The partnership between the two companies was a significant win for OpenAI, which is now valued at $157 billion following a financing round announced earlier this month.

Initially, Apple Intelligence on the iPhone will only function with devices set to U.S. English for language and Siri. However, the new dev beta of iOS 18.2 will extend this functionality to English speakers in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa and the U.K.

Apple has emphasized the security measures it has implemented and added that ChatGPT account is not required to use the feature.

The company confirmed that iOS 18.2 will be released in December.