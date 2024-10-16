Apple has unveiled the new iPad mini with a faster A17 Pro processor and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

The A17 processor, which was earlier exclusive to last year's iPhone 15 Pro amps up the speed. A17 Pro has a faster CPU and GPU, a 2x faster Neural Engine than the previous-generation iPad mini and support for in-house AI technology Apple Intelligence, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The 7th-generation iPad Mini, run by iPadOS 18, largely resembles its 2021 predecessor with the same 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and USB-C port. However, it comes in multiple color variants such as blue, purple, Starlight, and Space Gray.

The new iPad mini supports Apple Pencil Pro enhancing productivity and creativity. The 12MP wide back camera supports Smart HDR 4 and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents right in the Camera app.

The iPhone maker deeply integrated Siri into the system experience with richer language-understanding capabilities, and now, users can type to Siri. Siri also has extensive product knowledge to answer questions about features on iPad and other Apple devices.

In addition, Apple doubled the base storage of iPad Mini to 128GB, which means it comes with more space for files and apps. The Wi-Fi 6E ensures seamless and lightning-fast internet connectivity.

Apple's iPad segment posted a 24% year-over-year growth in the fiscal third quarter. The growth is attributed to the introduction of fresh iPad models, which marks the company's major updates since 2022.

The latest iPad Mini's screen is the main point of attraction for bookworms and note-takers, reported NBC.

The 2024 iPad Mini refresh brings improved specs and Apple Intelligence, ideal for first-time buyers or older model upgrades, but may not justify upgrading from the 6th-gen model, CNN reported.

The tech giant said new suite of artificial intelligence features will slowly begin rolling out to users this month.

Cellular models of the new iPad mini are activated with eSIM. Apple noted that customers can easily get connected to wireless data plans on the new iPad mini in over 190 countries and regions around the world without needing to get a physical SIM card from a local carrier.

"There is no other device in the world like iPad mini, beloved for its combination of powerful performance and versatility in our most ultraportable design. iPad mini appeals to a wide range of users and has been built for Apple Intelligence, delivering intelligent new features that are powerful, personal, and private," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a statement.

"With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value," Borchers added.

Price of the new iPad mini starts at $499 and can be preordered now, with availability slated from October 23.