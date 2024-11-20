Apple has reportedly set a release date for its much-anticipated iPhone SE 4. However, there is no word yet on exactly how much Apple's low-budget model will cost.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to roll out in March or April of 2025, according to an Apple leak reported by Toms Guide. The outlet also confirmed that the latest model will supported by a 5G modem.

Tom's Guide also points to a report corroborated by Barclay's analyst Tom O'Malley, according to MacRumors. O'Malley, who was recently in Asia to meet with manufacturers and suppliers, confirmed a release date in the first quarter of 2025.

The fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to be similar to the iPhone 14 in terms of design but with more modern connectivity capacity.

The Apple-designed 5G modem was designed to reduce reliance on Qualcomm, which has an agreement to supply Apple through 2026. However, projects like the iPhone 17 Air are expected to be equipped with in-house modems.

Other iPhone SE 4's specifications to be leaked include strong similarities to the iPhone 12, such as a 6.06-inch screen, an A18 chip and 8GB of RAM. These features are expected to be used to offer the company's new Apple Intelligence.

Although the combination of leaks and informed rumors paint a fairly clear picture of the iPhone SE 4, the one key piece of missing information is the price. The model was intended to provide users with a more cost-effective option but so far the price has been elusive.