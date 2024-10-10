Amazon announced on Wednesday that Apple TV+ will be available on Prime Video at the later part of the month for $9.99 per month, a move that will allow the streaming service to go head on with rivals like Disney+ and Netflix.

Subscribers of Apple TV+ via Prime Video will have access to premium entertainment including Severance, Slow Horses, The Morning Show as well as global hit films such as Wolfs, The Instigators and sporting events like Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball, Amazon said in a release.

"As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically-acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video," Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement.

"We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world's greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible," said Eddy Cue, Apple's SVP of Services. "We're thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options."

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video's content, including Amazon MGM Originals, movies and series to buy or rent, live sports, and free ad-supported content.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 516 wins and 2,308 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and historic Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

Apple TV+ also features select Major League Soccer matches from MLS Season Pass and is the home of "Friday Night Baseball," a weekly Major League Baseball double-header available for subscribers on Fridays with no local broadcast restrictions.

Apple TV+ has deviated from the streaming landscape in a sense that it focused on in-house content.The business strategy of the streaming service actually paved the way for it to win 72 Emmy Award nominations, Reuters reported.

Despite this, Antenna, a market research firm, revealed that in terms of subscription cancellations among streaming platforms, Apple TV+ has the highest number, while Netflix has the lowest cancellations.

Other streaming services already available on Amazon Prime Video include HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, Paramount Global's Paramount+, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max.

Prior to AppleTV+ being included on Prime Video, both companies have previously worked together, but on the devices side.

The Fire TV family of Amazon provides an AppleTV+ app and at the same time, the AppleTV 4K boxes stream Prime Video, Variety reported.

The new deal raises the partnership of the two companies to an all-new level. For subscription revenues for streaming services that are purchased via Prime Video, Amazon takes a particular percentage cut, albeit specifics on this were not revealed by the e-commerce giant.

Further, the Apple TV deal will give Amazon to better compete with Netflix, which in July 2024, had 8.4% share of total U.S. TV time spent viewing versus 3.5% for Prime Video, as per Nielsen.