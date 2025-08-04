Australian police said Monday they had charged a Chinese national with "reckless foreign interference", accusing the woman of spying on local Buddhists for Beijing.

Assistant police commissioner Stephen Nutt said the unnamed woman had been covertly gathering information on the Guan Yin Citta Buddhist association in Australia's capital, Canberra.

Nutt said she was working under the command of China's Public Security Bureau, the country's main domestic law enforcement body.

"We allege the activity was to support the intelligence objectives of China's Public Security Bureau," said Nutt, from the special investigations division of the Australian Federal Police.

"It is a crime carried out by, or on behalf of, a foreign principle involving covert or deceptive conduct."

The woman -- who cannot be named for legal reasons -- is an Australian permanent resident.

She was arrested and charged with "reckless foreign interference" after police raided a number of houses in Canberra over the weekend.

"During the searches, a number of items, including electronic devices, were seized and will undergo forensic examination," police said in a statement.

Reckless foreign interference carries a maximum of 15 years in prison.

China's sprawling security apparatus has long been accused of infiltrating community organisations as a way to keep tabs on expats and dissidents.

But it is rare that a major trading partner such as Australia so bluntly links Beijing to a covert influence plot.

"At a time of permanent regional contest, offenders will attempt to spy on individuals, groups and institutions in Australia," said Nutt.

Australian police have foiled a series of foreign interference plots in recent years, but these have typically targeted migrant communities.

Nutt said this case was unusual in that it also appeared to be targeting Australian citizens.

"This is the first time the AFP has charged a person with foreign interference that allegedly involves targeting members of the Australian community," he said.

Police started investigating the woman in March 2025 after receiving a tipoff from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, Australia's top counter-espionage agency.

Australia's spy chief Mike Burgess last week warned of the mounting domestic security threat posed by foreign actors such as China.

"Foreign interference of the kind alleged is an appalling assault on Australian values, freedoms and sovereignty," Burgess said on Monday.

"Anyone who thinks it is acceptable to monitor, intimidate and potentially repatriate members of our diaspora communities should never underestimate our capabilities and resolve."