Rescue crews scouring the area for the missing Titan submersible near the Titanic wreckage reportedly claimed hearing banging sounds at 30-minute intervals on Tuesday.

The banging noises persisted four hours later even after additional sonar devices were deployed, CNN reported, citing an internal government memo providing an update on the search.

Amid growing concerns about the fate of the Titan submersible, the sounds have sparked renewed hope and intensified efforts in the search and rescue operation. Authorities continue their relentless pursuit to locate and recover the missing submersible and its crew.

The specific timing and duration of the banging sounds heard during the day remained unclear, as per the initial memo. However, the update reportedly indicated that additional sounds were also detected, although they were not explicitly described as "banging."

"Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors," the update said, according to the outlet.

A Canadian P-3 aircraft "detected underwater noises in the search area," CNBC reported, citing the Coast Guard. An underwater robot was then moved to that area to carry out a search. Their effort has "yielded negative results but continue," according to the outlet.

The decision to prioritize the investigation of the acoustic feedback suggests that it is a significant lead in the search for the missing submersible.

Meanwhile, a renowned oceanographer expressed his optimism Tuesday after the banging sounds were detected. He emphasized the importance of not delaying in getting necessary assets to the location.

"My hope is that they spent a lot of time and assets trying to locate where the bangs are coming from," David Gallo, senior adviser for strategic initiatives at RMS Titanic Inc, said, as per a separate report from CNN.

"Time is of the essence because once you ... have an area where you know that the bangs are coming from ... you need to get assets there — submarines and robots — over that spot to investigate," he added.

"You can't wait to slowly prove that there is something there. You should assume that there is something there, and move things now because time is running out," Gallo said further.

The submersible, which is operated by tour firm OceanGate Expeditions, was en route to explore the wreckage of the Titanic and was carrying five individuals when it went missing on Sunday.

OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush is reportedly aboard the missing submersible. The other passengers are 58-year-old British explorer and businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman, as well as 73-year-old French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet.