Long before launching an advisory firm or a television network, Trent Brown II found his true purpose as a storyteller during his children's bedtime routine. What began as heartfelt tales to teach life lessons evolved into the 3T Chronicles, a collection of children's books inspired by those moments. The project wasn't about spotlighting himself. It was about passing down courage, kindness, and wisdom in a way that felt real to his children and accessible to all. These stories eventually took on a life of their own, fueling community campaigns and quiet philanthropic partnerships that still operate today.

Trent's professional life transitioned into a two decade career in corporate sales and business development. Working across industries like healthcare, technology, HR solutions, and logistics, he developed a multidimensional understanding of how companies function and how people drive results. That foundation led him to create Keymark Advisory, where he now helps mid market and enterprise clients form strategic alliances, unlock growth opportunities, and scale with purpose.

Outside of consulting, Trent and his wife Jeorgia also operate a senior care business in Texas, focused on providing trusted caregiver referral services. Grounded in compassion and dignity, the work reflects their shared values as caregivers and advocates for aging populations in their local community.

Trent's philanthropic efforts extend further through The Caring Star Foundation, which focuses on supporting senior wellness, preventing isolation, and promoting intergenerational connection. He doesn't aim for recognition. He aims for results.

That same belief drives his most ambitious project to date: Keymark Television. A nonprofit television platform built as a program of The Caring Star Foundation, Keymark Television is now live on Roku and will soon be available on Apple TV. Its mission is to spotlight the often overlooked individuals making a difference in the lives of seniors. This includes caregivers, nonprofit leaders, healthcare workers, and even the local bus drivers who transport the elderly to and from their appointments. Keymark Television seeks to bring their stories to the surface with integrity and heart.

Trent has plans to include prominent voices as the network grows, but the foundation will always center around those working quietly behind the scenes. His vision for Keymark Television echoes the same impulse that inspired his children's books: to use storytelling as a way to encourage, inform, and uplift. "Those bedtime stories were never just stories," he reflects. "They were my way of giving my kids something lasting. Now I want to do the same thing for communities who need to be seen, heard, and supported."

Each of Trent's ventures supports the others. His advisory firm helps structure the systems. His care business brings real world caregiving into focus. His books spark empathy. And his foundation powered media network ties it all together. But for the next chapter, the focus is clear. "If I can scale Keymark Television," Trent says, "everything else will fall into place. The stories are ready. The impact is already happening. We just need to amplify it."

That vision is paired with a continued commitment to hands-on philanthropy. Through The Caring Star Foundation, Trent plans to expand senior wellness programs and community outreach efforts in the coming years. For him, it all comes back to the power of storytelling — delivered with purpose and built to last.