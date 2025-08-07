Apple chief Tim Cook went straight to the point: "It's 24-karat gold... I'll take the liberty of setting it up."

"Wow," said a clearly enthralled Donald Trump, as Cook assembled a unique gift for the US president -- a custom-engraved glass piece made by iPhone glassmaker Corning, set in a gold base.

The scene -- which unfolded Wednesday in the Oval Office -- is just one of many over-the-top efforts made by world leaders and industry titans to get in Trump's good graces.

The Republican billionaire president is known for loving all that glitters -- as evidenced by the gilded revamp of his office -- and also loves seeing his name in bold font.

Both of those things did not escape Cook, who is mindful of remaining friendly with a head of state known for condemning Apple for not making its iconic iPhones in the United States -- and occasionally threatening to punish the company.

Beyond promising an additional $100 billion investment in the United States, Cook also offered Trump a gleaming gift made in the USA -- a glass disk produced in Kentucky and designed by a former Marine Corps corporal now working at Apple.

On a more solemn note, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet just nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize -- an honor that the real estate mogul-reality television star-president believes he deserves for meditating various conflicts.

Hun Manet's letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee praised Trump's "visionary and innovative diplomacy" as well as his "historic contributions in advancing world peace."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, keen to maintain Washington's support for his government during the Gaza war, also nominated Trump, as did Pakistan. A Nobel announcement is expected in October.

The nominations come against the backdrop of the largely protectionist trade agenda crafted by Trump, who has bludgeoned partners and rivals alike with tariffs that in some cases are eye-watering.

Some foreign leaders and business tycoons seem to have understood how the 79-year-old Trump ticks better than others.

For their White House talks in late February, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer brought with him a letter signed by King Charles III, inviting Trump -- a lover of all things royal -- for an official visit.

The Labor leader also visited the US president while he was on a quasi-holiday in Scotland -- and dutifully admired two of Trump's golf clubs.

Most UK products are subject to a 10-percent base rate tariff, which is lower than the 15 percent agreed upon by the European Union.

One of the countries facing the highest tariffs is Switzerland, with nearly 60 percent of its exports to the United States hit with a 39-percent levy.

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter did not get face time with Trump during her emergency visit to Washington this week seeking to stem the damage.

In an interview Tuesday with CNBC, Trump said: "I did something with Switzerland the other day. I spoke to their prime minister (sic). The woman was nice, but she didn't want to listen."

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, who is a dual Swiss and Italian citizen, has meanwhile received a warm welcome at the White House.

In March, the president of football's world governing body presented Trump with the Club World Cup trophy -- a massive spherical golden sculpture that remained in the Oval Office for weeks.

But by far the most discussed gift received by Trump came from Qatar -- a Boeing 747 to be refitted for use as Air Force One.

Turning a deaf ear to criticism from the Democratic opposition, Trump said it would be "stupid" for the US government not to accept the aircraft -- valued at about $400 million -- from the oil-rich Gulf state.