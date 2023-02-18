KEY POINTS The Clippers reportedly held conversations with Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook

Beverley is already available after getting bought out by the Orlando Magic

Westbrook has yet to be officially bought out by the Utah Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers are aware that they could do better at the point guard position, and a potential signing could happen in the coming days, according to a report.

Several players could fit the bill, including former Clipper Patrick Beverley and ex-MVP Russell Westbrook, according to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

The Clippers have held conversations with the two players, but for now, the talks "appear to be more about diligence than imminence," Greif reported.

Los Angeles needs to be careful in choosing a player who can help the team heading into the NBA playoffs.

Both Beverley and Westbrook played with the Los Angeles Lakers before they were traded last week.

Of the two, the former appears to make more sense since he played for the Clippers in the past. Beverley suited up for the Clippers from 2017 to 2021. The defensive guard was part of a trade between the Clips and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Aug. 16, 2021.

Just months after the 34-year-old player signed a one-year, $13 million contract extension with the Timberwolves last year, Beverley was shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers on July 6, 2022, NBA.com reported.

Beverley was traded by the Lakers to the Orlando Magic along with a second-round pick in exchange for Mo Bamba at the deadline last week. The Magic then waived Beverley.

On the other end, there is Westbrook who appears to be fading from the triple-double monster that most knew him to be when he was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2017 NBA MVP has yet to show off that same form since getting traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019. He was shipped to the Washington Wizards in 2020 and then to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he took a step back as a player coming off the bench.

Despite seemingly fitting well, the nine-time All-Star was sent by the Lakers to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves at last week's deadline.

There is growing speculation that Westbrook will be bought out by the Jazz, and the Clippers are among the teams apparently keeping tabs.

For Westbrook, being coached by Tyronn Lue could help get his NBA career back on track. If that happens, it would be redemption for the two-time NBA scoring champion who remains effective if used properly.

For now, Lue is hoping that new guys like Eric Gordon or Bones Hyland can hold up the fort. With attention now on the All-Star break, the coming week should be pretty interesting for the Clippers on whether they will add another guard to the mix.