President Joe Biden was flabbergasted when he learned Russian Vladimir Putin was planning to invade Ukraine — and told the head of the CIA he thought it was "crazy," according to a report Tuesday.

A new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward says Biden was briefed about Putin's plan after the U.S. scored an "astonishing intelligence coup" in October 2021.

It came about four months before the invasion, CNN reported.

"This would be so crazy," Biden reportedly told CIA Director Bill Burns. "Jesus Christ! Now I've got to deal with Russia swallowing Ukraine?"

Biden twice confronted Putin with the American intelligence in December 2021, first during a video conference and again during a "hot 50-minute call," CNN said.

The conversation grew so intense that Putin "raised the risk of nuclear war in a threatening way," according to Woodward's book.

Biden reportedly responded by warning the Russian leader that "it's impossible to win" that sort of conflict.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Biden grew so furious that he dropped the F-bomb while discussing Putin's actions, CNN said.

"That f---ing Putin," Biden reportedly told advisers in the Oval Office. "Putin is evil. We are dealing with the epitome of evil."

Woodward's book, titled "War," is based on hundreds of hours of interviews and is set for release on Oct. 15.

According to Simon & Schuster, the book tells the "revelatory, behind-the-scenes story of three wars: Ukraine, the Middle East, and the struggle for the American Presidency."