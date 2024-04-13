President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to Iran today, predicting an imminent strike on Israel following the recent bombing of its consulate in Damascus, Syria. "Don't," Biden bluntly stated when asked for his message to Iran.

Amid escalating tensions, Biden reaffirmed the United States' unwavering support for Israel's defense, asserting that Iran's efforts would not succeed. The President's remarks come as U.S. officials intensify efforts to avert a potential regional conflict in the Middle East.

With Iran reportedly preparing a significant arsenal of missiles and drones for a possible strike against Israel, the U.S. has mobilized troops and assets to the region in a bid to deter such actions. American naval vessels equipped with advanced defense systems are among those deployed in the eastern Mediterranean, The Times reported.

Meanwhile, General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, hastened his planned trip to Israel to confer with Israeli military leaders in light of recent developments. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to Israel's security in a call with his Israeli counterpart.

Despite diplomatic efforts to dissuade Iran from military action, the State Department announced new travel restrictions for U.S. personnel in Israel, citing concerns over potential retaliation. The renewed tensions stem from an airstrike on an Iranian facility in Syria, which Iran alleges was carried out by Israel, resulting in casualties including a senior IRGC leader.