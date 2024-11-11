A billionaire tech mogul is offering women free IVF treatments, so long as they use his sperm for the baby.

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, has partnered with a fertility clinic in Russia to cover the costs for a "limited number" of women who want to get pregnant by using his sperm, as reported by The Mirror.

"You can undergo the procedure of in vitro fertilization (IVF) absolutely free of charge, using donor sperm from Pavel Durov, one of the most famous and successful entrepreneurs of our time," AltraVita IVF clinic in Moscow told its patients.

AltraVita said that women interested in the opportunity would first need to be evaluated by a "reproductive specialist." The offer is only available to women under 37 in "satisfactory" health.

Durov, 40, previously shared in July that he has allegedly fathered more than 100 children through sperm donation. AltraVita's CEO Sergei Yakovenko said that Durov has been a sperm donor for more than a decade, as reported by The Mirror.

The billionaire was previously accused of fathering three children with a woman named Irina Bolgar, and failing to support them. Bolgar claimed in a complaint filed in Switzerland that because her and Durov had a previous relationship, that she should be awarded part of his business, as reported by RT International.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Durov said that the two had agreed that the billionaire would give Bulgar a generous allowance in return for her raising the children, but Bulgar allegedly broke the terms of their agreement by using some of that money on herself, RT International reported.

Durov is currently barred from leaving France while he is being investigated for whether or not he allowed criminal activity to take place on Telegram.

Originally published by Latin Times.