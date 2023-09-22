Blinken Calls On India To Cooperate On Canada Killing Probe
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on India Friday to cooperate with Canada and ensure "accountability" over the killing of a Sikh separatist, after Ottawa accused New Delhi of involvement.
Blinken said the United States has been in touch both with India, with which it has warming ties, and Canada, a close ally which expelled an Indian diplomat earlier this week.
"We want to see accountability. And it's important that the investigation run its course and lead to that result," Blinken told reporters in New York, where he was taking part in the UN General Assembly.
"We would hope that our Indian friends would cooperate with that investigation as well," Blinken said.
Blinken, without commenting directly on the substance of the allegations, said that the United States took "very, very seriously" incidents of "transnational repression."
"I think it's important, more broadly, for the international system that any country that might consider engaging in such acts not do so," he said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Indian agents played a role in the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, near Vancouver.
Trudeau on Thursday called on India to cooperate on the investigation.
Nijjar was wanted by India for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder. He was part of the Khalistan movement, which advocates a separate Sikh homeland and was crushed by Indian security forces in the 1980s.
India has come back swinging at Canada, reducing its diplomatic staff and stopping visa services.
© Copyright AFP 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Lachlan Murdoch, The Choice Of Continuity
-
Brazil Court Rules For Indigenous Land Rights In Key Case
-
Climate Change, Conflict Made Libya Deluge More Likely: Study
-
White House Push To Fight Impeachment 'Lies' Raises Eyebrows
-
Scientists Warn Entire Branches Of The 'Tree Of Life' Are Going Extinct
-
The US Sanctions Squeezing Iran Leaders, Oil And Trade
-
Climate Protesters Throng New York, Demand End To Fossil Fuels
-
Poland, Hungary, Slovakia Defy End Of EU Ukraine Grain Import Ban
-
Inside The S. Korean Factory That Could Be Key For Ukraine
-
US Surgeons Report Longest Successful Pig-to-human Kidney Transplant
-
High Costs Push Home Ownership Out Of Reach Of Younger Americans