Middle East Conflict Live: Hamas Claims It Fired Toward Israel From Lebanese Hezbollah Stronghold
KEY POINTS
- Israel says it's concerned over potential arrests by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Gaza war
- Egyptian mediators reportedly express optimism over latest proposed ceasefire plan
- Hezbollah claims attacks on IDF posts used by Golani Brigade
It's the 206th day of the Israel-Hamas war – Hamas's armed wing, the notorious Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed Monday that it fired toward Israel from southern Lebanon, a known stronghold of its ally, Iranian-backed Hezbollah.
During the World Economic Forum (WEF) Sunday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said only the United States can stop Israel from launching a ground raid into Rafah, the overcrowded city in southern Gaza that many Palestinians have made their temporary home due to the war.
Qatar is doubling down on efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, with a senior official from the key mediator urging the warring sides to show "more commitment" toward reaching a truce agreement. A Hamas delegation is due to arrive in Egypt for ceasefire talks.
Forces of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday engaged five airborne unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Red Sea as Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels resumed their attacks in Middle Eastern waters last week.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to respond to Hezbollah fire from Lebanese territory. Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight, including paramilitary buildings belonging to the powerful terror organization.
The Gaza war is the result of decades of violence in the Israel-Palestine conflict that continues to make civilians from both sides suffer, with Palestinians bearing the heavier brunt of the hostilities after Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.
Al-Qassam Brigades claim attack on IDF base from south Lebanon
Hamas' armed wing on Monday said it fired a missile salvo from south Lebanon, a known Hezbollah stronghold, toward an Israeli army base. The details are scarce but rocket sirens sounded off in northern Israel Monday but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The Palestinian terror group's claims comes amid intensifying tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, another Iranian-backed militant group and a Hamas ally.
