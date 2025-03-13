Tonight, the sky will feature a total lunar eclipse — the first since November 2022. This celestial event, unlike the total solar eclipse in April 2024, can be safely viewed without the need for any special equipment. If you miss tonight's eclipse, the next opportunity to witness one won't come until March 3, 2026.

When is the Total Lunar Eclipse?

The eclipse will take place overnight, starting on the night of March 13 and extending into the early hours of March 14. The event will begin around 10:57 p.m. CT, with totality — the phase when the moon is completely engulfed in Earth's shadow — beginning at 2:26 a.m. ET (11:26 p.m. PT). The totality will last for 66 minutes, and the entire eclipse will last until approximately 5 a.m. CT.

Where to Watch the Eclipse

This lunar eclipse will be visible to viewers across much of the United States, with three-quarters of the country experiencing at least partial views. The best overall weather conditions for viewing will likely be found across the lower Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Central Plains, and Texas. These regions are expected to have clearer skies and favorable conditions for the full viewing experience.

Weather Concerns for Viewing

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to enjoy the lunar show. A major storm will be sweeping across the Northern and Central Rockies, bringing a broad band of clouds and precipitation that will obscure views in areas like Montana, eastern Arizona, and western New Mexico. Additionally, along the Pacific Coast, including Washington, Oregon, and parts of California, low clouds and a marine layer will block the view.

The Gulf Coast will also see limited visibility, with areas such as Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle potentially experiencing cloud cover that will hide the eclipse. Similarly, the I-95 corridor from the Virginia Capes to Maine may face challenges with low cloudiness caused by an offshore weather disturbance, making it hard to see the eclipse in major cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.

What to Do if You're Clouded Out

If you live in an area where clouds may obstruct your view of the eclipse, consider taking a short drive inland to regions with clearer skies. This can often help you escape the oceanic cloud cover and find a better vantage point.

