Cardiovascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death for Americans, are predicted to significantly increase by 2060 as risk factors, such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, become more common among the population. In light of this reality, the Arizona Heart Foundation (AHF) is intensifying its efforts and building its capabilities as part of its mission to lead the fight against heart disease through education, research, and community outreach.

Founded in 1971 by Edward B. Diethrich, MD, AHF worked with various medical device manufacturers in researching new technologies that helped advance the field of cardiovascular medicine in the US. It later incorporated the Arizona Heart Foundation School of Ultrasound, also established by Dr. Diethrich, which educates certified sonographers, and the Cardiovascular Nurse Specialist Program, which provides nurses with specialized knowledge about cardiovascular care.

From its main campus in Phoenix, the AHF School of Ultrasound opened another location in Tucson, boosting its capabilities to educate new sonographers to meet the growing demand for cardiovascular care. As research sheds further light on the cardiovascular risks in children, the AHF is educating sonographers already credentialed in adult cardiac sonography in the expanding pediatric branch of this field. The school is also expanding beyond its home state of Arizona, with a new campus opening in Washington state in early 2025.

According to AHF President, CEO, and Chairperson Paula Banahan, RN, CVNS, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a huge increase in the demand for sonographers, not just due to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, but also due to an existing shortage in personnel. Banahan says that a major hospital system in Arizona lost around 40% of its ultrasound department during the pandemic, highlighting the need for additional professionals. Furthermore, both infection with COVID-19 and receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been associated with an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, further driving the demand for cardiovascular diagnostic services.

Aside from educating more sonographers and cardiac care nurses, the AHF participates in various research projects and partnerships. This includes leveraging technology to improve the interpretation of cardiovascular screening results. It has linked up with Finland-based radiology technology company AIATELLA, which provides its artificial intelligence capabilities to help develop more accurate and more rapid diagnostic programs.

Historically, carotid artery disease was treated with a procedure known as carotid endarterectomy, which removes the plaque that causes the artery to become narrow. In recent years, carotid stenting has emerged as an alternative treatment, but each treatment has its pros and cons. The AHF-AIATELLA study aims to use AI to analyze large amounts of data and provide a deeper look into the pathology, allowing physicians to determine which procedure would better benefit a particular patient.

Banahan adds that the AHF will soon launch a research project with a local university, also focusing on carotid artery disease. Aside from providing more than five decades' worth of data, the AHF will also provide its clinic as a venue where physicians can provide preventive carotid screening, which enables early detection and treatment of disorders and gain additional insight into this cardiovascular condition.

"With more Americans at risk of cardiovascular diseases than ever, it's incredibly important that these problems be diagnosed and treated early to avoid premature mortality down the line," Banahan says. "The public also needs access to education and low-cost or complimentary screening services, which will allow them to take preventive action. Through our activities in education, research, awareness, and outreach, the Arizona Heart Foundation is advancing toward our vision, where the public is well-informed, fully equipped, and proactive toward their heart health, and where exceptional cardiovascular care is easily accessible."