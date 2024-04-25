Blueface, born Jonathan Porter in 1997, isn't your typical rapper. His journey started in Los Angeles, where he bounced between schools and cities before finding his footing on the football field. But after a brief stint in college, he returned to LA and fell into the world of rap. It's his deep voice and affiliation with the School Yard Crips gang that set him apart from the rest of the rappers.

Though he showed early promise as a high school football star, fate (a detour to retrieve a phone charger from friend Laudiano's music studio) had him veer off the athletic path and onto the music scene. While visiting his friend Laudiano's music studio to retrieve a forgotten phone charger, a playful challenge to rap over a beat ignited a spark. This impromptu session led to the creation of his first song, "Deadlocs," which was uploaded to SoundCloud, garnering him a loyal initial fanbase.

In 2018, Blueface dropped his debut mixtape, "Famous Cryp", with the tracks "Deadlocs" and "Thotiana", marking the official launchpad for his musical journey.

When the music video for "Respect My Cryppin" was released, the video's visuals and his signature style resonated with audiences online, propelling him into a viral meme.

His hit, "Thotiana," with remixes featuring rap heavyweights Cardi B and YG, climbed the charts to reach number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Blueface's most popular single to date.

Blueface's rising fame caught the attention of Cash Money West, the Los Angeles-based imprint of Birdman's legendary Cash Money Records. He signed with the label, giving his career a significant boost.

Following the mixtape's success, Blueface released his debut studio album, "Find the Beat," in March 2020. Featuring tracks like "First Class" with Gunna, the party anthem "Obama" with DaBaby, and the smooth "Close Up" with Jeremih, the album peaked at number 39 on the Billboard Hip Hop/R&B Albums chart. Beyond his solo work, Blueface made appearances on tracks like French Montana's "Slide" and Farid Bang's "FULU$."

Blueface's currently incarcerated at Los Angeles County Jail for violating his probation from a 2021 assault case involving a nightclub bouncer. His release is scheduled for July 2024.

Blueface Net worth

Several income streams contribute to Blueface's net worth of $4 million. His music career is a major driver, fueled by album sales, streaming revenue, and concert performances. Beyond music, brand collaborations and a successful OnlyFans account, reportedly earning him around $850,000 annually, add to his wealth. Live shows play a dual role: they generate income through ticket sales and merchandise, and serve as a platform to promote his music.

Brand value

Blueface has leveraged his popularity with exclusive clothing collaborations. He has partnered with popular streetwear brands like Fashion Nova and VLONE, dropping limited-edition collections that have been a hit with fans.

Real estate investment

Blueface owns assets in Las Vegas, comprising two luxury residences, a commercial property, with a combined value of around $3 million. According to Celebritynetworth.com reports, Blueface purchased a residence in Chatsworth for $1.22 million, later selling it for $1.353 million.

Trouble with the law

Blueface's rise to fame wasn't without controversy. He has repeatedly found himself on the wrong side of the law. On violation of his probation stemming from a 2021 case when he assaulted a nightclub bouncer, Blueface is currently behind bars in Los Angeles County Jail, with his release set for July 2, 2024.

In 2018, following an attempted robbery at a gas station in Newhall, California, Blueface fired at the suspect's vehicle, leading to his arrest on charge of shooting at an occupied vehicle, a felony in California. He posted bail of $69,000 and was released Nov. 18. Few months later, Blueface was arrested for felony gun possession after law enforcement found a loaded, unregistered handgun in his possession.

In November 2022, Blueface faced serious legal trouble in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was arrested on charges of attempted murder and detained in Clark County Detention Center.

Blueface was sentenced to three years of probation, with the possibility of facing a two-to-five year prison term for any violations. The judge also granted the club owner a $13 million award in damages, which Blueface didn't challenge in court. Celebritynetworth.com reports that by January 2024, due to mounting interest and penalties for not making payments, Blueface's debt had ballooned to $14 million.

Adding to his troubles, a Las Vegas judge has issued an arrest warrant in February 2024. According to the Daily Mail, a video circulating online shows Blueface allegedly pushing a fan off the stage during a concert in Salt Lake City. Blueface's attorney has confirmed he will face these charges in Las Vegas after serving his sentence in Los Angeles.

In the boxing ring

Blueface dabbled in the world of bare-knuckle boxing. In June 2021, he debuted in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), winning a special gloved exhibition match against TikTok star Kane Trujillo. He continued his BKFC winning streak in 2023, facing English TikToker Ed Matthews in a high-stakes tournament undercard held in London. Blueface proved his fighting spirit once again, securing another victory.

Can Blueface weather the legal troubles and channel his undeniable talent to etch his name permanently in rap history? Only the future holds an answer.