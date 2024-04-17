Rick Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II, is a powerhouse in the music industry. The influential rapper has been captivating audiences since his 2006 debut with the chart-topping album "Port of Miami."

Ross has always ensured his lyrics were a powerful blend of struggle and success. Before rap superstardom, Ross spent 18 months working as a correctional officer, from December 1995 to June 1997. He later transitioned into music, initially rapping under the name Teflon Da Don, later adopting his present name, inspired by the drug kingpin "Freeway" Rick Ross.

At 48, Ross has amassed a staggering net worth of $150 million. Music has been a major driver of his success, generating an estimated $90 million in revenue alone. Though his empire extends far beyond the recording studio, encompassing lucrative ventures and investments that solidify his status as a major player in the business world.

Chart-topping music

Across his ten studio albums, he's churned out chart-topping hits, generating an estimated $90 million in music sales alone. His music continues to resonate with fans, bringing in additional revenue through streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Ross's musical journey truly began in 2006 with the release of his debut single "Hustlin'." The track caused a stir in the industry, sparking a bidding war between major labels. Ultimately, he inked a multimillion-dollar deal with Jay-Z's Def Jam Records.

His career skyrocketed with the release of "Port of Miami," which debuted at number one on the Billboard charts. Since then, he's released a string of chart-topping albums.

As his popularity soared, Ross held worldwide tours converting his live shows into sold-out stadiums. His tours have been a commercial juggernaut, grossing millions of dollars through ticket sales and merchandise.

Biz ventures

Ross isn't just a musical powerhouse. In 2009, he established Maybach Music Group (MMG), a record label that has launched the careers of artists like Meek Mill, Wale, French Montana, and Omarion.

As of 2017, he had also become a franchise owner of several Wingstop restaurants, the popular fast-food chain known for its delicious chicken wings. Additionally, he broadened his ventures with a line of hair care products.

Lucrative deals

Ross has expanded his reach beyond music through lucrative endorsement deals. Brands like Belaire Rosé Champagne, Reebok, and Luc Belaire have all benefited from his influence, generating significant revenue for both Ross and the companies he partners with.

Luc Belaire rosé was a relatively unknown wine till Ross became a vocal advocate for the brand. According to Wine-Searcher.com data, the brand was searched merely sixteen times in 2012. Everything changed in 2013, with Ross endorsing, Luc Belaire soared in popularity, especially within the hip-hop community.

With the release of rapper Rocko's 2013 song "U.O.E.N.O." featuring Ross, he was called out for lyrics that condoned date rape. A month after the song was released, Reebok dropped Ross as a face of its Classics line.

The rapper is among several US celebrities entering the cannabis industry. He credits cannabis with fueling his creativity and revealed a collaboration with the brand, High Tolerance, to create a unique strain called Collins Ave and two additional strains, Pink Rozay and Lemon Pepper, that would reflect Ross's Miami roots.

As for his association with High Tolerance, the rapper didn't hold back his enthusiasm during an interview with High Times magazine: "High Tolerance has the finest flower, and they're the best in the game right now. Both on the East and West coasts. That's the top shelf weed that real weed connoisseurs like."

Real estate, rides, and private jet

Beyond the music, he's built a luxurious empire. His real estate holdings include multiple high-end properties, with the crown jewel being a sprawling 54,000-square-foot mansion in Georgia, valued at a cool $5.8 million.

But Ross isn't just about big houses. He's also a car and bike aficionado, curating a collection of over 100 vehicles that include both customized rides and rare classics. And, he recently added a 2012 Gulfstream G550 private jet, powered by twin Rolls-Royce engines.

Publishing and acting

Alongside his appearances in films and TV shows like "Days of Wasting Light," "Magic City," and "Empire," Ross delved into literature with his memoir "Hurricanes," released in 2019, providing his fans an honest portrayal of his life's journey from rags to success.

In 2021, Ross released his second book, "The Perfect Day To Boss Up: A Hustler's Guide To Building Your Empire," which swiftly climbed to number 5 on The New York Times' bestsellers list.

Ross, the rapper, has carved out a significant legacy in the music industry through his captivating lyricism, distinctive voice, and entrepreneurial ventures. From his early days as a correctional officer to his rise as a chart-topping artist and business mogul, Ross's journey reflects resilience, determination, and a commitment to success.