Sylvester Stallone is, undoubtedly, one of the most famous names in Hollywood. Producing and starring in blockbuster movies have propelled the Stallone name to stardom. With so many years in the movie industry behind him, his net worth for sure would already be tantamount to hundreds of millions.

Net worth

A number of websites, such as Celebrity Net Worth and Marca, stated that the net worth of the famed actor and director has already reached $400 million. His net worth was primarily driven by his movies, the most notable among them was "Rocky" where he starred as the great boxer Rocky who went from rags to riches because of his skills. In fact, Stallone is regarded as the only actor in the history of American cinema to have starred in number one box office films across six decades consecutively. Surely, his net worth reflects the love of his audience for him, being one of the most-cherished action stars of all time.

The legendary "Rocky"

It is no secret that a huge contributory factor to Sylvester Stallone's net worth was his iconic film "Rocky." The actor did not only star in the series of films, but was also the one who wrote it. In the film, Stallone portrayed the underdog boxer, Rocky Balboa, who eventually made it to the ranks and got himself several championships despite the odds.

According to reports, the film was initially met with skepticism. In fact, the salary of Stallone in the first installment was only reportedly at $34,000. However, the first run proved that it was a huge hit, and it paved the way to subsequent films, all contributing to the massive net worth that he has now. Stallone earned approximately $2.5 million from the "Rocky" franchise alone.

Because of "Rocky," Stallone's name was propelled to greater heights in Hollywood, and it also earned him the distinction as one of the highest-paid action stars in the 80's and 90's.

Hit action films

From the overwhelming success of "Rocky," Stallone did subsequent films, all of which were equally and warmly received by the audience. There was "Rambo," and then "The Expendables."

A breakdown of the revenues earned by his movies would show how his net worth reached $400 million to date.

One of Stallone's movies, which grossed hundreds of millions was "Rocky IV," which reportedly earned $300 million. Next was "Rambo: First Blood Part II," which also grossed similarly at $300 million. Then came "Creed," which earned a gross of $173 million. These numbers have earned Stallone to be in the rank of other Hollywood's top-grossing actors like Harrison Ford, tom Cruise, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Based on reports, the films of Stallone already reached $4 billion in total revenue. Such figure is already a force to contend with even in Holly wood standards.

Interesting salary levels

Reports showed that there was a graduation in terms of salaries for Sylvester Stallone. His salaries increased over time and such also contributed to his total net worth.

For "Rocky II," he reportedly brought home a $75,000 paycheck. With "Rocky III," his base salary increased, and he took in $120,000. When it was already "Rocky V," the actor already earned millions, with a whopping $15 million salary. With "Creed" and "Creed II," Stallone earned $10 million as his base salaries.

Stallone earned a staggering $3.5 million for "First Blood." Following the series of successes, Stallone earned credit as producer for "Staying Alive" and here raked in $10 million. Subsequently, in other movies that he produced or starred in, Stallone reportedly earned between $15 to $16 million.

He also exemplifies how a determination to succeed can overcome even illnesses. Reports revealed that when the actor was born on July 6, 1946, in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, there were attendant complications. These complications resulted in the paralysis of the lower left side of the actor's face. The said complication was the one responsible for the famous "snarling" look of the actor, as well as his somewhat slurred speech.

Personal life

Stallone had multiple marriages. His first wife was Sasha Czack, whom he married in 1974. The union bore two sons namely Sage Moonblood and Seargeon. The former, however, died at an early age of 36 because of heart disease. After 11 years of marriage, Stallone and Czack divorced.

Following the split, Stallone married Brigitte Nielson. Their union was only good for two years. There was a hiatus before Stallone remarried in 1997 to Jennifer Flavin. This time around, the two had three daughters. It was also reported that Jennifer later filed for divorce, but the couple eventually reconciled.

Loving hollywood

In 2023, Stallone launched their own reality series, "The Family Stallone." It has also ran for one season and was renewed for another. The show allows users a closer look into the family life of Stallone as it features the actor, his wife, Jennifer, and their three daughters, Scarlet Rose, Sistine and Sophia Rose.