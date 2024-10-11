Boeing announced Thursday it filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the striking union, claiming that the leaders of the union were not bargaining in good faith.

The strike of about 33,000 union members from the U.S. West Coast factory of the company has already entered its 5th week, causing more financial pressure to the plane maker, which was previously reported to be losing millions on a daily basis amid the strike.

In its complaint, Boeing accused the leaders of the union of misrepresenting the terms of its proposal to the union members. The company also alleged that the union did not bring to the table people who were authorized to make a deal with the company, Reuters reported.

The latest charge filed by the company is the latest sign in the growing rift between the labor and Boeing management after previous failed attempts to come to a compromise agreement.

Boeing already withdrew its latest pay offer to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. This came two days after the company and the union had talks with federal mediators. However, the company alleged that the union refused to seriously consider its proposals.

In its latest complaint, Boeing claimed that the union engaged in "bad faith bargaining" and that there was a pattern of the same, Seattle Times reported. It also alleged that the narrative that the union presents to the public was "misleading and making it difficult to find a solution" for the employees.

Based on the union's account, the company was unmovable in terms of sticking to its proposal of giving a 30% wage increase over four years. The offer was made last month after the strike was commenced. The proposal of Boeing was not presented by the union to its members for a vote and that they are planning to have a new survey of its members the week after.

Amid all these, the company has reiterated its stance when it comes to its goal of reaching a compromise with the union, to end the strike. The production of the best-selling plane of Boeing, the 737 MAX, has been halted due to the strike.

The IAM 751 already filed an unfair labor practice lawsuit against Boeing but there has been no result yet to its complaint.