In a move that looks set to shake -- and maybe even stir -- one of Hollywood's most bankable franchises, Amazon MGM Studio is to take creative control of James Bond, as the fictional British spy's long-time producers step back.

An agreement announced Thursday sees ownership of the rights to 007 shared between the movie behemoth and producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who are heading into retirement.

The news comes four years after the last Bond film, in which Daniel Craig bowed out as the secret agent, with fans left to fill the intervening time with speculation about who will replace him.

Now with Amazon at the helm, the audience may not have to wait too long for the next installment -- or for spin offs.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wasted no time in soliciting opinions.

"Who'd you pick as the next Bond?" Bezos asked followers on X.

The agreement confirms that Wilson and Broccoli will not be involved in the Bond franchise after they signed off in 2021 with "No Time to Die" -- the 25th James Bond movie, which earned $775 million.

Wilson, whose career with 007 spans nearly 60 years, said he would focus on "art and charitable projects," while Broccoli has announced plans to pursue other ventures.

"We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage," said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, noting the franchise's six-decade impact on film culture.

The deal builds on Amazon's 2022 acquisition of MGM, which included distribution rights to Bond's extensive back catalog.

The new arrangement gives Amazon MGM Studios creative authority over future productions of the franchise, which has been closely guarded by the Broccoli family since Albert "Cubby" Broccoli and Harry Saltzman first brought author Ian Fleming's character to theaters.

Barbara Broccoli, who has worked with four different actors in the role of 007 -- Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig -- described her tenure as "dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy" inherited from Cubby, her father.

Wilson and Broccoli were steadfast in defending the James Bond character and brand, and resisted spin-offs and licensing that they felt might have tarnished the franchise.

The financial terms of the joint venture were not disclosed.

Reaction to the news on social media was largely downbeat, with fans lamenting what they saw as the inevitable over-exploitation of the brand by the Amazon juggernaut.

Several users tweeted variations on "RIP James Bond," posting memes of headstones and franchise characters dying.

"DON'T cinematic universe James Bond," wrote @joerussotweets, referring to the vast expansion of Marvel characters under Disney ownership.

"It is one of our last, great theatrical events. Don't dilute that with a plethora of streaming spin-offs."

While the occasionally lengthy waits between installments could frustrate fans, some bemoaned the likely speeding up of the process.

"We used to get a (generally) very good James Bond movie every few years, but that's all out the window now. Get ready for Young Q and 00 Origins: Trevelyan and other unwatchable Amazon Prime slop," wrote @MikeBeauvais.