Ten years ago, Dr. Burl W. Randolph Jr. faced the same challenge many military veterans often encounter when transitioning to civilian life: what comes next? He had already started his doctorate, seeing it as part of his transition plan. After serving 32 years in the U.S. Army, serving three tours in Iraq, and retiring at the rank of colonel, he entered the job market only to hear that he was "overqualified" for jobs.

Employers saw his experience as too costly, but rather than view it as a setback, Dr. Randolph decided to transform it into an opportunity. In April 2015, he founded his own leadership consulting practice, MyWingman LLC., and a decade later, he now celebrates a milestone that reflects both resilience and impact.

Dr. Randolph describes MyWingman LLC as more than a consultancy, but a business accelerator. His approach draws on lessons forged through decades of commanding and leading throughout his military career.

"Most people enter leadership positions because they're good at their jobs or likable," he explains. "But no one really teaches you how to lead. In the Army, you do go to school for that. You learn how to lead teams, how to manage change. That's the kind of experience I wanted to bring into the civilian world."

That perspective has proven invaluable to business leaders navigating the complexities of leadership. Dr. Randolph recalls a client who once told him, "You can't go to school to become a CEO." Yet his reply was simple: in the Army, you can. Leadership, he says, goes beyond climbing hierarchies. He asserts that the crux of leadership lies in managing change and complexity at every level.

Dr. Randolph acknowledges that the transition from being "one of the team" to becoming the team's leader is often the hardest step, and it is where many new leaders stumble. "With each promotion comes greater complexity," he explains. "Management is about the day-to-day. Leadership is about driving change."

To anchor his philosophy, Dr. Randolph developed what he calls the "Five C's" of leadership: character, competency, coordination, collaboration, and communication. "If you don't have character, you don't have anything else," he emphasizes. "And if you can't communicate, you can't lead." These principles that he advocates, sharpened over decades in uniform, are aimed to serve as guideposts for CEOs, executives, and rising leaders across industries.

His journey, however, began far from the boardroom. As a college student, Dr. Randolph owned a comic book store, a small business venture that taught him early lessons in responsibility and entrepreneurship.

That experience later came full circle when he turned to writing. "Writing is the proof of our existence," he reflects, noting that after years of co-authoring and ghostwriting for others, he was urged to share his own story. The result was Inspired, Not Retired: Leadership Lessons from Father to Son, a book rooted in the wisdom passed down from his father and carried through his military and consulting career.

Since then, he has published additional works, including The Iraq I Knew, the first in a series chronicling his tours in Iraq. The second volume is set for release in the near future, with a third to follow. For Dr. Randolph, writing is not only a way to preserve history but also to help others craft their own legacies.

Looking ahead, he sees the next decade as another opportunity for transformation. "Ten years is long enough to prove you're not going anywhere, but there's still another ten years ahead," Dr. Randolph says. True to his philosophy, he is already planning how to evolve his practice to meet new challenges in leadership development and business growth.

For those aspiring to lead, Dr. Randolph's message exemplifies the trajectory of his own journey. "First, decide if that's really what you want to do. Leadership is hard work, and you have to have the passion for it. And get a mentor, if I could go back and do anything differently, it would be making sure I had a mentor at every level." With confidence, he added, "If you need it, find somebody like me. I help leaders design legacies that last. I lasted 32 years in the Army, so I know a little about how to last."

As he marks a decade of MyWingman LLC, that sentiment rings especially true. For Dr. Randolph, who has lived many lives, leadership has stood as his ultimate calling, and one he continues to answer with the same dedication that carried him through a lifetime of service.