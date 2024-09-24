Skepticism and concerns over product efficacy have long plagued the dietary supplement industry. However, the Oxfordshire-based independent dietary supplement company

Natural Foundation Supplements (NFS) leads to change this with its extensive range of scientifically validated products.

Natural Foundation Supplements' product line, developed through extensive research and validated by independent laboratories, targets various health concerns, from supplements that boost testosterone levels to cognitive enhancers. Its dedication to quality has led to its success, with annual revenue reaching £8 million and a customer base exceeding 110,000 globally.

Addressing A Spectrum Of Health Concerns

Natural Foundation Supplements offers a comprehensive range of scientifically backed dietary supplements, with its best-sellers focusing on supplements that boost testosterone levels, such as Fadogia Agrestis Capsules and PrimaVie® Shilajit. These products improve libido, enhance muscle growth, and increase overall vitality. PrimaVie® is a patented, purified shilajit extract from the Himalayas used in many clinical trials.

Beyond testosterone support, NFS has also developed a diverse portfolio of supplements addressing various health concerns. For blood sugar and insulin sensitivity, they offer Berberine, which is known for its metabolic benefits. PrimaVie® Shilajit also supports sperm health, while Reishi capsules from traditional medicinal mushrooms help strengthen the immune system.

Each product in the NFS lineup results from extensive research, reflecting the company's commitment to providing a comprehensive solution for achieving optimal mind and body health through carefully formulated supplements.

Recently, King conducted an in-depth interview with Professor Kristian Leisegang, a scientist from the University of the Western Cape School of Natural Medicine. The discussion delved into Dr. Leisegang's extensive research across nine studies, which explored the effects of Tongkat Ali on testosterone levels.

The findings revealed that Tongkat Ali is an effective supplement that boosts testosterone levels in men, including those with healthy levels and those suffering from hypogonadism or low testosterone levels. Beyond just testosterone, the interview also highlighted how Tongkat Ali enhanced men's endurance, cardiovascular fitness, and overall strength.

For King, engaging in these detailed conversations with experts in the field not only broadens the company's knowledge but also continuously refines its product offerings. Most importantly, it highlights its commitment to developing products that are scientifically backed with research.

Assured Quality

Despite offering a diverse range of supplements targeting various health concerns, from supplements that boost testosterone levels to cognitive enhancers, NFS consistently adheres to quality across its entire product line.

Each supplement undergoes meticulous formulation based on extensive research and is subjected to rigorous third-party blood testing to verify its safety and efficacy. This approach ensures the potency of its products and provides customers with assurance in their supplements.

According to King, in its commitment to transparency, NFS has made the results of these blood tests readily available on its website, allowing customers to verify the potency and safety of each supplement independently. This level of openness is rare in the industry, demonstrating NFS's confidence in its products.

Furthermore, the company has compiled an extensive database of over 1,000 scientific studies on their ingredients and formulations, accessible through their website. This resource encourages consumers to delve into the research behind each product's scientific basis.

King emphasizes that the true testament to their products' efficacy lies in real customer results, all of which are showcased on their website. Take Chris, a 36-year-old stunt performer, as an example. Due to the demanding and lengthy hours of his shoots, Chris experienced a decline in his testosterone levels, which dropped to between 8 nmol/L and 10 nmol/L.

To address this, Chris tried various supplements that boost testosterone levels, but none provided significant improvements. After encountering advertisements for NFS, he decided to try their products and incorporate them into his routine.

Initially, Chris's testosterone levels were at ten nmol/L, but after using NFS supplements that boost testosterone levels, specifically NFS' Performance Stack (Fadogai Agrestis, PrimaVie, Shilajit, and Turkesterone) and Tongkat Ali, they increased to 26.2 nmol/L.

Chris shares how this boost resulted in heightened energy levels, easier maintenance of muscle mass, and improved recovery from intense training. Chris shares that as long as he continues his training regimen and supplement intake, he can sustain his fitness and meet the physical demands of his job.

NFS Plans In The Future

As NFS grows, its allegiance to science-backed, high-quality supplements remains. The company is building its second facility, further enhancing its production capabilities and quality control measures. It is also in continuous research and development, improving its product line and launching new products for other health conditions.

In an industry often criticized for its lack of transparency, the rise of NFS is timely because it will lead the industry to a new level of trust, efficacy, and innovation.

King states, "We're proud of what we've accomplished, but we're even more excited about what's to come. Providing trustworthy products is a responsibility we take very seriously, and it drives everything we do at Natural Foundation Supplements."