Brendan Gaughran, molecular biologist and founder of the nutraceutical company Liver Medic, has a simple message for Americans trying to improve their health: "Keep going to your doctor, but don't stop there."

"Doctors are essential. Everyone should go to their doctor, listen to their advice, and take medications as prescribed," Gaughran says. "But people should also understand that health is multifaceted. A growing body of research supports the idea that looking at your health holistically, whether it is nutrition, environment, lifestyle, or supplementation, can have a powerful effect."

Gaughran isn't a medical doctor. He makes that point clear at the beginning of every lecture and podcast episode he delivers. He's a molecular cell biologist, researcher, and the founder of Liver Medic, a science-based supplement company focused on digestive, liver, and metabolic health. His role, he emphasizes, isn't to replace medical professionals, but to add context, insight, and education in areas where the traditional healthcare system often doesn't go deep enough.

"In most medical schools, future doctors get less than 20 hours of nutrition training. Some get as little as two," he says. "So when patients ask about diet or lifestyle changes, many doctors just aren't equipped to answer thoroughly. That's not their fault. But it means people might not hear everything they need to make informed choices."

Gaughran's perspective is rooted in science. He believes that a patient's recovery and resilience don't rely solely on prescriptions, but on understanding the bigger picture, especially how environmental and dietary inputs influence the body's systems. "Around 24% of Americans have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease," says Gaughran. "This, of course, goes up when we include those with alcohol-induced fatty liver disease. What some people may not realize is the connection between liver disease and other chronic ailments."

For example, one issue he raises frequently is the mineral content of the modern American diet. "The most deficient nutrient in the average American is potassium. Magnesium is a close second," he says. "Magnesium is vital for heart health, cognitive function, and stress regulation. If we improved magnesium intake across the board, we could reduce a lot of chronic issues."

Even when people eat a clean, whole-food diet, they may still be nutrient-deficient, he explains. That's because industrial farming has depleted the soil of essential minerals.

"We've lost so many small farms, and what's left is often operated at industrial scale," Gaughran says. "To compensate for high-volume production and low margins, there's heavy reliance on antibiotics, pesticides, and synthetic fertilizers. The result? Food that looks the same but contains fewer nutrients than it did 50 or 60 years ago."

Gaughran is careful not to promote sweeping lifestyle changes without professional input. "Everything we recommend should be done with your doctor, not in place of them," he emphasizes. But for those searching for small, science-backed habits that may support their health, he offers a few starting points. Grow a garden, if possible. He says, "Even a few vegetables can make a difference. It reconnects you with what real food tastes like." Moreover, avoid seed oils. They're in nearly everything processed and are a major driver of inflammation. Reduce sugar and processed foods. "It's well-known advice, but still under-practiced. These things wreak havoc on metabolic health," Gaughran states.

Source produce locally and look for food grown in mineral-rich soil. It makes a difference in nutrient content. Lastly, consider smart supplementation. "In cases where critical minerals like potassium or magnesium are missing, even from a healthy diet, supplements may help. Just make sure they're ethically produced and tested. And again, always consult your healthcare provider," Gaughran emphasizes.

Liver Medic has built a reputation for delivering evidence-based supplements focused on liver function, gut health, and adrenal support. These are core components of what Gaughran refers to as the body's 'detoxification engine.' While many people think of the liver only in the context of alcohol or disease, Gaughran says it plays a much broader role in maintaining energy, metabolism, and overall well-being.

His company is part of a growing segment of the health industry focused on nutraceuticals, products that fall somewhere between nutrition and pharmaceuticals. Liver Medic's approach, he says, is to offer high-quality, research-driven options that support the body's natural systems, often in collaboration with traditional care.

Beyond Liver Medic, Gaughran even launched a podcast with co-host Dr. Jason DuBois, a clinical immunologist and transplant therapy specialist. Titled UnconventionalMedicine, the show features interviews with thought leaders across pediatric care, metabolic health, agriculture, and beyond. Its aim is simple: provide an accessible, patient-friendly space for exploring root causes of illness and actionable alternatives.

"Most of our listeners are people who've done everything they thought they could, gone to the doctor, taken the meds, and they're still sick. They're just looking for something else," Gaughran says. "That's not a rejection of medicine. It's a search for context, understanding, and sometimes answers that haven't been obvious."

He further states, "It's okay to ask more questions. It's okay to explore nutrition, environment, stress, and supplementation, especially when done thoughtfully and with professional guidance."

For anyone frustrated with their health, curious about alternative approaches, or simply looking to deepen their understanding, Gaughran and Liver Medic offer one clear message: "You're not alone, and there's more to explore."