Security around Windsor Castle and nearby key venues has been significantly heightened as President Donald Trump is due to begin his second state visit to the United Kingdom on September 16-18, 2025. Authorities say the decision comes amid concerns of political violence and possible copycat threats following the assassination of Trump ally Charlie Kirk in the U.S. last week.

Thames Valley Police has begun deploying an "enhanced policing" operation across Windsor town. Visible measures include increased numbers of uniformed officers, armed patrols, mounted units, marine units, drone units, and air support. Efforts aim to both protect planned ceremonial events around Windsor Castle and reassure local residents.

According to Reuters, Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt of Thames Valley Police told reporters that the strategy is designed to cover "just about every eventuality." He emphasized coordination with national security bodies and the U.S. Secret Service as critical in crafting a security plan that can respond to attacks, protests, or other disturbances around Windsor Castle and Chequers, where Trump will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Officials confirmed that major events during the visit, such as a carriage procession, state banquet, and royal engagements at Windsor Castle, will occur mainly in private or restricted grounds. The public will be kept well away from sensitive areas. To protect these zones, airspace over Windsor and Chequers is being closed at certain times.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has added urgency to the security posture. Police sources say that the killing raised concerns that other politically motivated attacks could follow, especially when high-profile figures like President Trump are involved. Authorities told Reuters that the recent events had prompted reviews of risk assessments and threat models for the visit.

Thames Valley Police also issued advice to residents, businesses and visitors: people should expect visible security, potential road closures, restricted access zones and air surveillance. Those in Windsor are being asked to report anything suspicious through official channels. The police statement stressed the importance of community cooperation in maintaining safety during such a high-stakes state visit.

Security experts suggest the biggest risks are close-quarters attacks rather than long-range threats. Threats using drones or demonstrators turning violent during mass gatherings are under particular consideration. Measures such as anti-drone systems, aerial surveillance and strategic placement of armed officers have been identified in internal planning documents or by police briefings.

For Windsor residents, the enhanced security means more checkpoints, patrols, visible presence of heavily armed officers, and perhaps constrained movement during the visit's peak moments. Business and tourism are predicted to face temporary disruption. But authorities insist that planning is comprehensive, aiming to balance safety with minimizing impact.

