On Saturday evening, Romania deployed two F‑16 fighter jets to intercept a Russian drone that breached its airspace near the Ukrainian border.

The drone entered Romanian territory during a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure along the Danube River.

Romanian pilots were authorised to engage the drone but chose not to fire due to potential collateral damage. The incident lasted approximately 50 minutes before the drone exited Romanian airspace near Chilia Veche.

This marks the second such breach in NATO airspace within a week, following a similar incident in Poland, where multiple Russian drones entered the country's territory.

The repeated incursions have prompted concern among NATO officials over the potential for the Ukraine conflict to spill over into alliance member states.

Diplomatic Protests and Regional Tensions

In response to the airspace violation, Romania summoned the Russian ambassador to Bucharest to formally protest the breach of sovereignty.

Defence Minister Ionuț Moșteanu described the incident as a serious threat to regional stability and emphasised Romania's commitment to defending its airspace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also weighed in, stating that the drone's flight was an 'obvious expansion' of Russia's war beyond Ukraine's borders.

Meanwhile, the European Commission expressed concern over the breach, with President Ursula von der Leyen labelling it a 'reckless escalation'.

The diplomatic exchanges highlight the heightened tensions along NATO's eastern flank as member states assess the risk posed by Russian military actions near their borders.

NATO's Eastern Sentry Operation Intensifies

The Romanian drone incursion has prompted NATO to strengthen its eastern defences through Operation Eastern Sentry, which includes increased air policing and surveillance missions across member states in Eastern Europe.

Countries participating in the operation include Germany, France, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, all coordinating to monitor airspace along the alliance's eastern borders.

Romania has heightened military readiness in response to the latest incursion, with F‑16 jets from the 86th Air Base in Borcea conducting routine patrols along the border with Ukraine.

The Romanian Air Force is authorised to engage unauthorised drones even during peacetime, although authorities remain cautious to avoid escalation.

Experts note that drones have become an increasingly common tool for Russia to test NATO's air defences without committing to large-scale attacks.

Russian Denial and NATO's Response

The Russian government has denied intentionally violating Romanian airspace. Kremlin spokespersons suggested that the drone incident could be linked to Ukrainian actions or that the Romanian military response constituted provocation.

Russian officials also stated that NATO involvement in Ukraine's defence contributes to heightened tensions in the region.

The use of unmanned aerial vehicles in this way represents a low-risk approach for Russia to monitor NATO borders while signalling military capability.

Analysts emphasise that repeated airspace violations increase the need for vigilance along NATO's eastern frontier.

Implications for Ukraine Conflict Spillover

Security analysts highlight that the Romanian drone incursion demonstrates the risk of the Ukraine conflict spilling into NATO territories.

Unmanned aerial vehicles provide Russia with the ability to test border security and response protocols without committing significant forces.

The Romanian incident, combined with the recent breach in Poland, underscores the importance of NATO surveillance and rapid response capabilities.

Defence authorities in Eastern Europe are closely monitoring airspace to prevent further incursions and to maintain regional stability, with additional military resources potentially deployed if violations continue.

