Canada are full of belief they can end New Zealand's bid for a third successive Women's Rugby World Cup title in the semi-finals on Friday, with France taking on England in the other last-four clash this weekend.

The top four in the world rankings unsurprisingly make up the semi-final line-up in Bristol.

New Zealand have beaten England in five of the last six World Cup finals and haven't lost a match in the tournament since 2014 -- the year England last lifted the trophy by defeating Canada in the showpiece match in Paris.

But it is Canada, not New Zealand, who are second in the world rankings behind tournament favourites and hosts England.

Canada are also unbeaten in their last two games against the Black Ferns after a thrilling 27-27 draw during the Pacific Four series in Christchurch in April followed their 22-19 win at the same venue last year.

The North Americans, who have won plaudits for their quick handling play, have retained the same matchday 23 that hammered Australia 46-5 in the quarter-finals.

"We have shown over the past two years that we are one of the best teams in the world, and our last two results against New Zealand support that," said Canada coach Kevin Rouet.

"We have every reason to believe that we can win this game."

New Zealand will be without star back-row Jorja Miller because of injury.

Miller, playing with a heavily strapped left knee, went off in the 46th minute of their 46-17 quarter-final win over South Africa.

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu, who replaces Miller at openside flanker, said: "She's an incredible person who's done a lot for our team off the field, she's done a lot for me. She's an incredible player."

Guarding against complacency appears to be the biggest challenge for an England side who have not lost since the Covid-delayed 2022 World Cup final.

The Red Roses are one game away from running out in front of an already sold-out crowd of over 80,000 in next week's title-decider at Twickenham.

France, however, pushed England desperately close before eventually losing 43-42 at Twickenham in this season's Women's Six Nations.

England full-back Ellie Kildunne, the reigning world player of the year, is set to return after missing last week's 40-8 win over Scotland with a concussion suffered in the closing pool match against Australia.

"Ellie is tracking really well," said England attack coach Lou Meadows. "She is very keen to get back as you can imagine."

France came from 13-0 down at half-time to beat Ireland 18-13 in a last-eight thriller.

"I get really excited about playing France because you never quite know what they're going to bring," said Meadows.

"They're always extremely physical, but they've also got a lot of style to the way that they attack."

France, however, have lost their last 16 Tests against England.

Les Bleues' hopes of ending that streak were hampered when both co-captain Manae Feleu and flanker Axelle Berthoumieu were banned from the rest of the tournament for acts of foul play against Ireland.

Berthoumieu was hit with a nine-game ban for biting Ireland's Aoife Wafer, with lock Feleu failing to overturn a three-game suspension after she was yellow-carded for a high tackle.

Fly-half Lina Queyroi is also set to miss the England clash with concussion.

"We've known for a long time that if we got to the semis, it would probably be England," said France full-back Morgane Bourgeois. "We've had this game in our heads for a while."

Semi-final fixtures (both at Ashton Gate, Bristol, times GMT):

Friday

New Zealand v Canada (1800)

Saturday

England v France (1430)