NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that the NBA and FIBA are planning to launch the European League by 2027 or 2028.

Although no formal launch date has been agreed upon, talks are going quickly, and momentum continues to build on the venture.

Ambitious Timeline for a European League

Addressing a Front Office Sports conference, Silver acknowledged that launching in 2027 would be ambitious considering the size of the planning involved. Nevertheless, he insisted that taking much more than 2028 to start would be a gamble to lose the chance. He also noted that current arenas all over Europe could be used as venues in the meantime, with games starting off before new, top-of-the-line arenas are built.

Silver has also noted that aligning the league's debut with the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 may be strategically beneficial. The global visibility and timing could amplify the launch.

While the collaboration between the two leagues is promising, Silver said that they don't want the European league to be a top-heavy league."

We don't want a league where there's only a few teams where the perception is they are in the position to truly compete like the Champions League. We want to try to model a league after a system we know where it might not be a hard cap system but where you can regulate competition. There's a sense that if you have a team, your team has a fair chance to win a championship.

Rapid Progress in NBA-FIBA Partnership

European league plans were formally announced in March, bringing an end to years of rumors regarding the NBA's international expansion. The tempo has sped up, particularly after the NBA hired JPMorgan Chase and Raine Group to consult on investment opportunities and financial strategies.

Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum have already sat down with European political leaders, investors, teams, and media firms. The talks have been termed as "positive," giving cause for optimism regarding the league's potential success.

Early Blueprint Features 16-Team Format

Future proposals indicate that the league will comprise 16 teams, with the exact figure being flexible. Traditional European basketball powerhouses like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Fenerbahce Istanbul are likely to play dominant roles.

Major sports brands from around the globe, such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, may introduce their brand value into the competition, increasing the league's exposure.

Basketball's Growth in Europe

Silver said basketball is one of the most rapidly expanding sports globally and a solid No. 2 in Europe behind football. With the formation of a professional league, the NBA and FIBA seek to ride this wave, opening opportunities for fans, players, and investors.

European Players Dominating the NBA

The decision comes at a moment when European stars are taking over the NBA, according to ESPN. Players such as Nikola Jokic of Serbia, Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece, Luka Doncic of Slovenia, and Victor Wembanyama of France not only have household names but are also racking up numerous MVP awards.

Today, nearly one in six NBA players is from Europe.

