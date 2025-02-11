Canada says it plans a retaliatory response to President Donald Trump's 25% import tax on all steel and aluminum products entering the United States starting on March 12.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that the tariffs would apply to "any steel coming into the United States."

Canada is the largest importer of the metals in the U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the tariffs "entirely unjustified" and warned Canada will give a "firm and clear" response to them, the BBC reported.

The president previously ordered broad 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada soon after he took office.

He paused them for a month after both countries vowed to step up measures to counter flows of the drug fentanyl and the crossing of undocumented migrants into the U.S.

Trudeau had warned those tariffs would drive up prices for U.S. consumers and cost jobs for some Americans.

New tariffs have gone into effect on goods from China. Beijing has responded with $14 billion in retaliatory tariffs.