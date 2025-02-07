A group of refugees, including children, were apprehended by Canadian authorities this week while attempting to cross the U.S.-Canada border in extreme winter conditions, with temperatures plunging as low as -30C (-22F), the crossing could have been a death sentence.

"There's the cross-border piece, but also the humanity piece," said Assistant Commissioner Lisa Moreland during a press conference in Edmonton. "(There have been) incidents where people did not make it."

Police intercepted two groups, one in Alberta and another near Manitoba's border with the United States.

The first, a group of nine Venezuelans, was found struggling through deep snow, dragging their suitcases as they braved the "incredibly cold" bitter temperatures.

The second, made up of six adults from Jordan, Sudan, Chad and Mauritius, was spotted in a dense forest by an RCMP plane using thermal cameras. Neither group had clothing appropriate for the freezing temperatures, authorities confirmed per The Guardian.

Moreland referenced past tragedies at the northern border, like the Patel family, who died back in 2022 due to extreme cold.

"The people might have succumbed to a 'heartbreaking situation' similar to the freezing death of the Patel family," she said.

The incident, indicative of the risks migrants face as they attempt to enter Canada through irregular crossings.

While the U.S. border with Mexico sees far more crossings, the northern border has garnered attention in recent years, especially in light of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

In 2022, nearly 40,000 people crossed into Canada at Roxham Road before the informal crossing was shut down the following year. Despite increased border security and barriers, many migrants take the risk.

"The reality is, that it's not a deterrent for those with no options left," said Abdulla Daoud of the Refugee Centre in Montreal.