A tariff standoff between the United States and Canada has been put on hold; at least for now.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Monday afternoon that proposed tariffs will be "paused for at least 30 days while we work together."

"I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan—reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border," Trudeau said on X.

The delay follows discussions between Trump, Trudeau, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The tariffs were initially set to take effect after Trump's announcement two days ago.

Sheinbaum since agreed to deploy 10,000 troops to Mexico's northern border to address fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration, which shifted Trump's stance, per NBC News.

In addition to border security efforts, Trudeau revealed further measures, including appointing a "Fentanyl Czar," a "Canada-US Joint Strike Force" to combat organized crime, and a $200 million funding package to support enforcement initiatives.

Social media users were quick to point out that Trudeau's $1.3 billion border plan was actually proposed in December 2024, while President Biden was still in office.

"Donald Trump just got PLAYED by Canada. That $1.3 billion border plan that Trudeau agreed to today with Trump was actually announced in DECEMBER under President Biden," one person wrote via X. "Canada is giving Donald Trump something Justin Trudeau already promised in December under Biden in exchange for Donald pausing his disastrous tariffs after saying they're great for the economy? Donald is weak," another added.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk declared he and Trump are working to shut down the US Agency for International Development. The administration has reportedly considered shifting its functions under the State Department's jurisdiction, as reported by NBC News.

As negotiations continue, the next 30 days will determine whether the tariff delay becomes a permanent resolution or a temporary reprieve from trade tensions.

