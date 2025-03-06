A North Korean soldier captured by Ukrainian forces has revealed that North Korea operates military training camps featuring mock-ups of key South Korean cities, according to a South Korean lawmaker.

Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the ruling People Power Party shared the information in an interview with SBS radio on Thursday, releasing an audio clip of the captured soldier, identified only by his surname, Ri. Ri is one of two North Korean soldiers captured in January by Ukrainian forces during combat against Kyiv in Russia's Kursk region.

"When you go to the place where we train, called the Armed Forces Training Ground, it is filled with buildings modeled after the terrain of Seoul's Jongno District, as well as Busan, Daegu, Jeonju, and Jeju Island," Ri said in the audio recording, according to Yonhap News.

The training site, intended to simulate raids on South Korea, is located in Koksan County, North Hwanghae Province, Ri said. While North Korea has previously constructed training sites resembling the former presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae, Yu noted, "The existence of such a facility specifically in Koksan was largely unknown."

"I've heard of similar sites modeled after cities like Busan, but this is the first time I've heard that even Jeju Island was replicated," Yu added, further stating that such training sites exist in multiple locations beyond Koksan.

When asked whether these training camps indicate North Korea's preparation for an invasion of South Korea, Yu responded, "Yes."

"It can be seen as training in preparation for contingencies," he said.

Another captured North Korean soldier, featured in the audio clip, stated that he "did not come to Ukraine for any particular reason" and had no need to know who the enemy was, as he was simply following orders as a soldier.

He added that he believed they were deployed to "help Russia that was in trouble" because North Korea and Russia are allies.

However, HNGN cannot independently verify the claims.

