Internet furious over Donald Trump's 'disrespect' towards King Charles at Windsor Castle
Donald Trump has reignited anger in the UK after being accused of showing blatant disrespect to King Charles during a high-profile royal engagement
Donald Trump has once again been accused of disrespecting the British monarchy after striding in front of King Charles III during a state visit to Windsor Castle. The 47th President of the United States, accompanied by former First Lady Melania Trump, joined the monarch, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales for an inspection of the Guard of Honour on Tuesday. But footage showing Trump walking several steps ahead of King Charles, engaging with military personnel as the monarch trailed behind, quickly went viral online.
The incident sparked a wave of criticism across social media, with many users condemning the gesture as a breach of royal protocol. One user posted: 'Trump walking in front of the King. Is that normal?' while another remarked: 'The man is a disgrace and has no respect for the monarchy.' Others compared it to Trump's 2019 visit, when he controversially stepped ahead of the late Queen Elizabeth II, blocking her from view during a ceremonial walk. Critics branded the latest encounter a 'power move', while some of Trump's supporters defended the act as a sign of strength.
The awkward exchange comes at the start of a packed itinerary for the Trumps, who will join the Royal Family for a state banquet at St George's Hall, view items from the Royal Collection and lay a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II's tomb. However, it is the viral moment at Windsor that has dominated headlines, fuelling renewed debate over Trump's relationship with Britain's most revered traditions.
