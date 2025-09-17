Donald Trump has once again been accused of disrespecting the British monarchy after striding in front of King Charles III during a state visit to Windsor Castle. The 47th President of the United States, accompanied by former First Lady Melania Trump, joined the monarch, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales for an inspection of the Guard of Honour on Tuesday. But footage showing Trump walking several steps ahead of King Charles, engaging with military personnel as the monarch trailed behind, quickly went viral online.

The incident sparked a wave of criticism across social media, with many users condemning the gesture as a breach of royal protocol. One user posted: 'Trump walking in front of the King. Is that normal?' while another remarked: 'The man is a disgrace and has no respect for the monarchy.' Others compared it to Trump's 2019 visit, when he controversially stepped ahead of the late Queen Elizabeth II, blocking her from view during a ceremonial walk. Critics branded the latest encounter a 'power move', while some of Trump's supporters defended the act as a sign of strength.

BREAKING: President Trump walks ahead of King Charles, breaking royal protocol. pic.twitter.com/LJGjGzXN4k — The General (@GeneralMCNews) September 17, 2025

Today, President Trump walked in front of King Charles. 👀



What does that tell you?https://t.co/L2OShklRUx pic.twitter.com/wp2an2DRnW — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 17, 2025

You are witnessing the death of the old guard and monarchy, the comms are very clear.



Notice for colour President Trump and the First Lady is wearing? Notice that President Trump walked at least 2 meters in front of the fake king?



President Trump just inspected his own… pic.twitter.com/xu8FQnMc0l — The Yorkshire Lass (@real_shirelass) September 17, 2025

Seeing King Charles walk behind Trump with his head bowed as Trump “inspects” the guard of honour makes me cringe. We are a lost nation 😞 pic.twitter.com/AaKs6j2Rli — ANgiE tAYLoR 🧷 🧷 🧷 (@theAngieTaylor) September 17, 2025

Donald #Trump walking in front of the King. I don’t think that is right. pic.twitter.com/BSahMhLqc4 — Alexander Seale (@AlexSeale) September 17, 2025

President Trump walks ahead of King Charles, breaking royal protocol.



(Hmmmm, what is happening here?) pic.twitter.com/ysrmPjpKp3 — 🇺🇸🇨🇿🇸🇪 PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (@RED_IN_PA) September 17, 2025

The awkward exchange comes at the start of a packed itinerary for the Trumps, who will join the Royal Family for a state banquet at St George's Hall, view items from the Royal Collection and lay a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II's tomb. However, it is the viral moment at Windsor that has dominated headlines, fuelling renewed debate over Trump's relationship with Britain's most revered traditions.

Originally published on IBTimes UK