Venezuela announced Wednesday the arrival of 185 nationals deported from the United States on a flight from Texas, even as tensions between Caracas and Washington intensify over U.S. military operations in the Caribbean and Nicolas Maduro claimed earlier in the week the relations between both countries to be "completely broken"

The Ministry of Interior, Justice and Peace confirmed that the group, which landed at Maiquetía International Airport outside Caracas, included 164 men, 16 women, and five children. Officials said the passengers were received under the government's "Gran Misión Vuelta a la Patria" program, which facilitates the return of Venezuelans deported from abroad.

Through a post on the Vuelta a la Patria Instagram account, authorities described the returnees as having faced "a difficult experience" and emphasized that they are now prepared to reunite with relatives and "begin a new stage filled with love and hope." The government added that the passengers were received "with dignity and all necessary protocols and controls."

The flight is the latest in a series of repatriation operations carried out this month. On September 12, 300 Venezuelans were flown back from the U.S., while another 259 arrived two days earlier.

The deportation flights are continuing as the bilateral relationship comes under increasing strain. In recent weeks, the Trump administration has ordered a military buildup in the Caribbean and carried out at least two strikes on Venezuelan boats, claiming they were transporting narcotics. The Venezuelan government has rejected those accusations, calling the actions violations of international law and evidence of a broader effort to pressure President Nicolás Maduro's administration.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 12,000 Venezuelans have returned under the agreement signed between the two countries, despite their lack of formal diplomatic relations since 2019.

