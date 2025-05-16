When Brian Solari founded Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar in 2014, he did a lot more than place a new restaurant on the Charleston foodie map; he planted the seeds of a legacy shaped by warmth, joy, and community. Carmella's has grown and evolved over the years, even adding a new location in Greenville in 2024. But through all the changes, its mission remained the same: to become a welcoming hub for locals and visitors, with doors wide open every day from 8 AM till midnight.

Carmella's blend of old Italian culture with a contemporary flair is undeniably charming. Here, guests can revel in a wide selection of premium meats and cheeses on freshly baked ciabatta sandwiches, followed by traditionally made sweets like gelato, crispy and delectable cannoli, or creamy tiramisu. In a true Italian spirit, visitors can indulge in rich and aromatic coffee or end the night with a glass of refreshing wine or a fruity cocktail.

The restaurant's modern feel is evident, inviting guests to conveniently pick up food ordered online or come in to 'grab & go.' But Carmella's familial essence and omnipresent warmth make it difficult to leave without settling into one of its comfortable armchairs first. With food and family as its quintessence, this South Carolina joint gained a reputation as a perfect gathering spot, attracting groups of locals and travelers every week.

Founded by Brian Solari, a food-and-beverage professional with more than three decades of experience, this commitment to fostering a sense of community is personal, stemming from his family roots. When Carmella Solari, his grandmother, moved to South Philadelphia in 1930, she was passionately sharing her love for cooking with others. In 1995, the Solari family moved to Charleston. The founder quickly fell in love with the city's vibrant feel; what he was missing, however, was an authentic Italian place.

In 2014, he bridged that gap by founding Carmella's, rapidly gaining a reputation for high-quality ingredients and delectable goods. Solari's wife enriched the space with an innate eye for aesthetics. Walking through the cafe's doors, guests can marvel not only at carefully curated artwork and a captivating use of colors; here, every appetizer, dessert, and main course is an art piece in and of itself.

Nestled on the corner of East Bay and Cumberland in Charleston and on bustling Main Street in Greenville, Carmella's locations lend themselves to the communal feel. Conveniently located near dozens of trending restaurants and bars, Solari's cafe is the ideal post-dinner destination. Whether you're stopping for a nightcap or to savor succulent cakes, Carmella's has got it all – allowing you to simply gather with friends, give in to the relaxing atmosphere, and let its friendly staff do the rest.

Both the Charleston and Greenville locations exude a homey, mellow feel, with sleek high-top tables and cozy couches placed against rustic exposed brick. Large windows welcome natural sunlight into the space, which only adds to its relaxing atmosphere. In the evenings, guests can sit around a fireplace, with crackling fire intertwining beautifully with the sound of laughter and meaningful conversations.

Community is the very heart of Carmella's, and the cafe's mission is to give back, from sponsoring local schools and teams to hosting community-driven events. Throughout the year, it also introduces initiatives aimed at improving its surroundings, for instance, offering free coffee for employees who cycle instead of driving to work. Carmella's is also dedicated to supporting small businesses and local professionals, offering seasonal menu items that use in-season produce.

"As an Italian, food has always been a central part of my life. And in Italy, we dine with friends and family," shares Solari. "That's the foundation we built Carmella's on: it's about the relaxing atmosphere, the warmth, and the genuine laughter. Truth is, food is only part of what a restaurant offers. People choose to come to Carmella's because of the experience we provide, because here, they can gather with loved ones and simply enjoy themselves. And the most rewarding part? When we see regulars returning time and time again, tourists leaving with a smile, and strangers settling in, slowly becoming part of the family."