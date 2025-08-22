FBI agents raided the home on Friday of one of US President Donald Trump's most outspoken critics, his former national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump, asked about the early morning FBI search of Bolton's home, said he was "not a fan" of his former aide but did not know about the raid ahead of time.

"I saw it on television this morning," the president told reporters during a visit to the Kennedy Center in Washington.

"He's sort of a lowlife," Trump said. "He's a very quiet person, except on television if he can say something bad about Trump."

An AFP reporter saw Federal Bureau of Investigation agents entering Bolton's home in the Washington suburb of Bethesda early in the morning.

A police car with flashing lights was stationed outside the house, while journalists and onlookers gathered in the leafy street.

The director of the FBI, Kash Patel, posted on X: "NO ONE is above the law... @FBI agents on mission."

According to The New York Times and other US media outlets, the search was ordered to determine whether Bolton had illegally shared or possessed classified information.

The Washington Post said Bolton was not at home at the time of the raid and has not been charged with a crime.

The now 76-year-old Bolton served as Trump's adviser in his first term and later angered the administration with the publication of a highly critical book, "The Room Where it Happened."

Legal efforts to block its release for allegedly containing classified information were dropped when Joe Biden replaced Trump in the White House in 2021.

Bolton has since become a highly visible and pugnacious critic of Trump, frequently appearing on television news shows and in print to condemn the man he has called "unfit to be president."

A longtime critic of Iran's ruling powers, Bolton was a national security hawk and has received death threats from Iranians.

The raid by the FBI came seven months after Trump stripped Bolton -- and multiple other critics -- of federal security details.

Asked recently in an interview with ABC whether he was worried about Trump "coming after" him, Bolton said: "He's already come after me and several others in withdrawing the protection that we had."

"I think it is a retribution presidency," Bolton said.

Since taking office in January, Trump has taken a number of punitive measures against his perceived enemies and political opponents.

He has stripped former officials of their security clearances and protective details, targeted law firms involved in past cases against him and pulled federal funding from elite universities.

The FBI opened criminal investigations in July into two other prominent Trump critics, former FBI director James Comey and ex-CIA chief John Brennan.

Comey and Brennan were named to their respective positions as head of the FBI and CIA by Democratic president Barack Obama, and they have a contentious history with Trump dating back to his first term in the White House.

Trump was the target of several investigations after leaving the White House and the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home in a probe into mishandling of classified documents.

Trump was also charged with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Neither case came to trial, and the special counsel -- in line with a Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president -- dropped them both after Trump won the November 2024 presidential election.