KEY POINTS The Celtics will try to bounce back from a humiliating loss to the Nets

Julius Randle will be the focal point for the Knicks anew against the Celtics

The Knicks need to step up their defensive efforts against the Celtics Sunday

The Boston Celtics are expected to seek redemption when they face the streaking New York Knicks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, Sunday.

The Celtics are a -5 favorite to prevail over the Knicks, which have won eight straight games. The moneyline is -207 for Boston and +173 for New York, according to USA Today's For The Win.

The Celtics are coming off a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, 105-115, Friday night. It was a stunning loss for the Cs considering they led by as much as 28 points in the first half before losing steam.

"They beat us in every analytical category possible," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said after the game, according to ESPN. "If we don't commit to the margins, no matter how hard we play, we're not going to win."

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 35 points and five rebounds, while Jayson Tatum added 22 markers and 13 boards.

Against the Knicks, Boston cannot afford another meltdown if it is to bounce back from that humiliating outing.

New York is coming off a huge win over the Miami Heat, 122-120, thanks to the heroics of Julius Randle. During the Friday game, the 28-year-old forward dropped a game-high 43 points, including the pivotal three-pointer that iced the game for the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson backed up Randle with 25 points and eight assists, while Immanuel Quickley chipped in 21 points.

The Knicks and the Celtics are expected to bank on their respective defenses when they collide on Sunday. Both are in the top 10 among NBA teams in terms of opponent points per game. Boston and New York are in the eighth and ninth spot, respectively, allowing their opponents 112.1 points per game.

But of the two, the Knicks will have to push themselves more considering the Cs are loaded with offensive firepower led by Tatum and Brown.

Boston is fourth in the league in team points scored, scoring 117.5 points per outing.

The Celtics will also be out to even their regular season series with the Knicks. In their last matchup in February, New York won 109-94.

Boston will be out for redemption when they host the Knicks at the TD Garden Sunday, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be shown on ESPN, with live streaming available via NBA League Pass.