Roger Federer, the legendary 20-time Grand Slam champion, has officially reached billionaire status, according to Forbes.

The 44-year-old tennis icon, who retired from the sport in 2022, now boasts an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion, fueled by both his on-court triumphs and off-court ventures.

Federer's Billionaire Status Confirmed by Forbes

Forbes reported Federer's record-breaking milestone on Friday, highlighting his minority stake in the Swiss footwear and apparel company On, which has gained significant popularity worldwide.

His stake in the firm accounts for a significant portion of his wealth, making him not only a tennis legend but also an astute businessperson.

Sponsorships That Built Federer's Fortune

Federer's riches stretch far into his on-court career. He has always been among the world's top-paid athletes due to massively lucrative endorsement contracts.

The former tennis star signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with Uniqlo after parting ways with Nike. He is also a global ambassador for some of the world's top brands like Rolex and Moët & Chandon. All these deals continue to contribute millions to his annual earnings.

Career Payouts on the Court

Even though Federer is currently successful in business, his career earnings also played a key part in establishing his wealth. Throughout his career, he has earned close to $131 million in payouts, making him third all-time in tennis history. Only Novak Djokovic, who leads the list at $189 million, and Rafael Nadal, with $135 million, are above him.

Federer's Post-Retirement Return

Although Federer officially retired from playing, fans can look forward to witnessing him on the court again. In October of this year, he will headline an exhibition match at the Shanghai Masters under the name "Roger Federer and Friends Celebrity Doubles Match," according to TMZ Sports. Although no one knows exactly how much money he will make from appearing, it is safe to say that the tennis icon will not do so without pay.

Federer is still showing that life after tennis can be as fulfilling as his trophy-lifting years.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com