Chaos and hope mingled on Sunday as three Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, marking the first step in a tense ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of relentless conflict.

Videos posted to social media captured the chaotic moment Hamas transferred three young women—Doron Steinbrecher, Romi Gonen and Emily Damari—to the Red Cross to be escorted to safety in Israel.

In exchange, Israel prepared to release 90 Palestinian prisoners, predominantly women and children.

The war in Gaza erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a devastating attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 people and taking approximately 250 hostages, NBC News reported.

Israel's retaliatory strikes killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children, according to local health officials.

After months of on-and-off negotiations brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, a ceasefire agreement was reached, promising the phased release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

While the pause allowed families to rejoice, it also unveiled the immense devastation left behind in Gaza, where infrastructure is in ruins and humanitarian aid is desperately needed.

The ceasefire's initial phase includes the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees over six weeks, with subsequent negotiations aiming for further exchanges.

Humanitarian efforts are expected to intensify, with up to 600 trucks of food, medicine and fuel entering Gaza daily. However, tensions remain high, and international mediators are cautious about the ceasefire's fragility.

