A Spanish chef has been charged after assaulting a 72-year-old German tourist who sent back his food.

The assault took place at a popular restaurant in Ibiza after the elderly tourist sent back his meal, citing that the dish was not what he ordered and in poor condition.

The chef has been arrested and charged with serious bodily harm, Sky News reported.

Witnesses said the 37-year-old chef rushed over, while aggressively shouting, and pushed the man, which caused him injuries to his neck and back.

The chef is also accused of smashing a plate on the floor while spewing insults at the patron.

The police said the tourist was initially diagnosed with minor bruising at the health center.

Days after the assault, the victim required surgery for two blood clots in his chest, which affected his breathing.