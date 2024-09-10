Man Charged With Killing Gordon Ramsay-Trained Chef In London
Omar Wilson allegedly headbutted Mussie Imnetu, then repeatedly punched his head
A Gordon Ramsay-trained chef was fatally beaten by a man who allegedly headbutted him and repeatedly punched his head near London's annual Notting Hill Carnival.
Mussie Imnetu, head chef of the Brasserie restaurant at the members-only Arts Club in Dubai, was visiting the UK on business when he was assaulted by Omar Wilson, the BBC reported Monday.
The attack took place Aug. 26 outside the Dr Power restaurant in west London, where numerous carnival attendees were gathered.
Imnetu, 41, had been at London's iconic Arts Club in Mayfair earlier in the day and entered Dr Power around 10:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police reported.
He was found unconscious outside around 11:20 p.m. and was transported to a local hospital where he died four days later.
During a hearing Monday in London's Old Bailey courthouse, prosecutor James Winship said Wilson, 31, headbutted Imnetu after a brief interaction, then punched his head five times, according to the BBC.
Wilson allegedly continued "punching him to the head" after Imnetu collapsed, Winship said.
Wilson was arrested and initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm but the charge was upgraded to murder after Imentu died, Winship said.
The defendant, who lives in London's Leytonstone area, didn't say anything in court beyond confirming his name and date of birth, the BBC said.
He was ordered jailed pending another court appearance Nov. 25, when he's scheduled to enter a plea.
A trial was tentatively set for Feb. 3.
Imnetu was born in Eritrea and raised in Sweden, according to the Arts Club Dubai website.
In addition to working under the hot-tempered Ramsay, star of TV shows including "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef," at London's Savoy Grill, Imnetu was trained by celebrity chefs Alain Ducasse and Marcus Wareing.
He served two stints at the Arts Club in London before being hired to work at its Dubai outpost, which opened in 2020.
