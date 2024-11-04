At least 10 people, including a child and a nun, were killed after Mt Lewotobi Laki Laki, a volcano, erupted on the Indonesian island of Flores.

The nun's body was discovered in the village of Hokeng.

The eruption occurred after midnight and affected six villages in the Wulanggitang district and four in the Ile Bura district, impacting nearly 10,000 residents.

According to Sky News, the eruption sent thick ash and fire rocks a little over one mile into the sky resulting in several homes including a convent being burned to the ground.

An ABS-CBN News video , showed the aftermath of the explosion, with local authorities recovering bodies and administering aid. Another video from AFP News, depicted rubble from destroyed homes.

A post on X claimed that prior to the eruption, the area around the mountain experienced a thunderstorm and a burst of lightning.

Pray for Lewotobi 🥹😢



Gunung Lewotobi Laki-laki di Nusa Tenggara Timur kembali menunjukkan aktivitas vulkaniknya dalam letusan dahsyat pada pukul 12.00 WITA malam tadi. Sebelum letusan terjadi, kawasan sekitar gunung dihujani badai petir yang diikuti semburan kilat di puncak... pic.twitter.com/ZOIKdwaYkb — BACOT (@bacottetangga__) November 4, 2024

Rescuers were searching for more bodies and survivors under collapsed homes. Injured victims were reportedly taken to Boru Health Center, Lewolaga Health Center, and Larantuka Regional Hospital.

Officials were using schools as temporary shelters.

After the eruption, the danger level was raised to its highest, expanding the exclusion zone.

Another volcano eruption occurred two weeks ago, at Mount Marapi in western Sumatra. That one killed six people and set a village ablaze.

Earlier this year, a flash flood and cold lava from a volcano in western Indonesia killed 41 people.