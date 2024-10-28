A professional photographer was killed when she accidentally backed into a spinning airplane propeller while taking pictures at a skydiving center in Kansas.

Amanda Gallagher, 37, suffered extremely critical injuries in the gruesome mishap and died at a local hospital, TV station KAKE-TV reported Sunday.

The accident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Air Capital Drop Zone hangar at the Cook Airfield outside Wichita, Kansas, according to reports.

Gallager was shooting photos of people getting on and off planes at the time, KAKE said.

Gallagher, a skydiving enthusiast, died "doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures," according to an online appeal to raise money for her funeral.

Organizer Abbey Charboneau described Gallagher, who ran AG Photography in Wichita, as "kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out."

"She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed," Charboneau wrote on the GoFundMe website.