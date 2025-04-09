China will impose an 84% tariff on US goods starting Friday, marking a 50% increase from its previous rate.

The move is a direct response to the United States' latest tariff hike, which added another 50% on Chinese imports earlier this week. This brought total US tariffs on Chinese goods to 104%, following earlier levies of 34% and 20%.

China has formally raised its concerns with the World Trade Organisation, warning that the US actions could destabilise global trade.

"The situation has dangerously escalated. As one of the affected members, China expresses grave concern and firm opposition to this reckless move," the country said in a statement, Sky News reported.