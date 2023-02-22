KEY POINTS Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi said Taiwan has always been a part of China

China's top diplomat said the self-governing island of Taiwan was "never a country" as Taiwan looks to enhance its military cooperation with the U.S.

In his remarks at the Munich Security Conference, Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi said Taiwan has always been a part of China, calling it a "true reality."

"It was never a country, and it will absolutely not be a country as well," Wang said of Taiwan, the Taipei Times reported. "That is the true reality of the Taiwan issue."

Wang also accused Taiwanese "separatist forces" of changing the "status quo," referring to China's claim that Taiwan is part of their country.

The Chinese foreign diplomat added that peace would be maintained across the Taiwan Strait by heeding the "one China" principle.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) protested Wang's remarks, insisting that the island is a sovereign country and would never be part of China.

"The Republic of China is a sovereign country, and Taiwan has never been a part of the People's Republic of China, nor will it be in the future," according to MAC.

MAC urged China to adjust its "coercive thinking" and improve cross-strait relations.

Despite the disparaging Chinese remarks, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen vowed to boost the island's military ties with the U.S. to counter China's "authoritarian expansionism."

Following her meeting with the U.S. congressional delegation led by California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, Tsai said the self-ruled island would "step up cooperation" to confront global challenges, including Chinese aggression in their region.

The Taiwanese leader did not elaborate on what enhanced cooperation would entail but argued that now is the time to "explore even more opportunities" with the U.S.

Taiwan will receive $10 billion worth of military assistance from the U.S. after President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act last year.

But as increasing Chinese aggression threatens their security, Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) reportedly tested a new cruise missile that is likely capable of reaching mainland China.

The missile was reported to be an extended-range variant of the Hsiung Feng 2E land-attack cruise missile. It could hit a maximum range of 745 miles, which is capable of reaching Wuhan and Qingdao provinces in China.

Taiwan is ramping up its military after 2022 saw its highest number of Chinese incursions and further strained its relations with China due to the unprecedented visit of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

But the Chinese incursions inside Taiwan continued into the new year. For this month alone, Taiwan has reported incursions of 99 Chinese military aircraft and 37 naval ships inside their territory.