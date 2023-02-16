KEY POINTS Wendy Sherman said the U.S. will continue to aid Taiwan in "maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability"

Concerns over Beijing's actions increased following the Chinese spy balloon incident

It also raised concerns over China's "threatening behavior against Taiwan"

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday urged countries to warn China against starting a war with Taiwan.

Sherman spoke at a Brookings Institution event, where she highlighted the Chinese spy balloon incident, saying the move has further brought focus on Beijing's provocative actions in the South China Sea, human rights abuses and utilization of economic coercion. She added it has also raised concerns over its "threatening behavior against Taiwan."

The official urged all countries to tell China that a visit by a U.S. congressman should not be a reason to take military action against Taipei. This was in reference to China's military actions carried out after Nancy Pelosi's sudden visit to Taiwan in August last year, which further strained the ties between Beijing and Washington.

She urged other countries to "tell the PRC: This affects me. This affects my people, my country. This is not a good idea." The U.S. hopes that China "does not use a visit by a member of Congress to Taiwan as a pretext for military action."

Beijing had reacted to Pelosi's visit with a near-complete blockade of Taiwan, followed by live-fire military drills around the island.

Sherman said the U.S. will continue to aid Taiwan in "maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability." At the event, Sherman was asked about reports of timelines for China's invasion of Taiwan, to which she replied, saying a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait would affect "economic security for the entire world." As an example, she spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has impacted other regions of the globe as well.

As the threat from China continues, reports have surfaced that Taiwan was preparing itself for an invasion. A report in the South China Morning Post stated that Taiwan has reportedly tested a new cruise missile that was likely capable of reaching the Chinese mainland. The test was carried out by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. It was launched from the island's southernmost county of Pingtung, and flew around 186 miles at an altitude of 18.6 miles.

However, International Business Times could independently verify the claims of the missile test.