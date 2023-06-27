High-speed trains are once again gaining momentum, as several travelers try to reduce their reliance on short-haul flights in an attempt to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Japan's Tōkaidō Shinkansen or "bullet train" became the first high-speed rail system in 1964 as it achieved a speed above 124 mph (200 km/h). Pioneered by the Shinkansen bullet train in Japan and Train a Grande Vitesse (TGV) in France, high-capacity and high-speed railways have witnessed a significant boom.

Over the past decade, China has emerged as the world leader by investing hundreds of billions of dollars in high-speed trains on its 38,000-kilometer network spread through almost every corner of the country.

Read more US Ranked World's Biggest Oil Producer - IBT Graphics US Ranked World's Biggest Oil Producer - IBT Graphics

China's Shanghai Maglev takes the lead as the fastest commercial train in the world, running between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai's financial district every 15 minutes at a speed of 460 kph/286 mph. It is followed by the CR Fuxing (CR series EMU) developed by the China Railway Corporation, operating at 350km/h. They have been tested to run as high as 420km/h.