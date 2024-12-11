Thames Valley Police investigators are requesting the public's help in finding Ade Apata Omisore, a 35-year-old UK man who escaped from prison earlier this month.

Omisore, who was an inmate of Spring Hill Prison in Aylesbury, made the brazen escape on Friday, December 6, reported Thames Valley Police in an official statement.

A Black man with short black hair, Omisore is described as 5-foot-9 (1.75 meters), medium to large build, weighing roughly 168 pounds (76 kilograms).

Omisore was last seen wearing a gray tracksuit with a blue top. A crown tattoo decorates his right arm.

According to law enforcement Omisore may still be in Croydon, London or High Wycombe. Detective Constable Melanie Cannon warned, if you see Omisore, "do not approach him and call 999."

The public can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or via its website, or contact authorities at 101 using the reference number 43240589998.