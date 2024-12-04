British nurse Lucy Letby, who is serving life without parole for committing infanticide, has been questioned by police about more infant deaths and non-fatal collapses.

Letby was sentenced for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill seven others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital and trained at Liverpool Women's Hospital, reported the Associated Press.

Prosecutors previously alleged she murdered babies through various methods like injecting air, poisoning with insulin, and interfering with breathing tubes.

Letby, 34, denied all charges and continues to proclaim her innocence.

While some supporters of Letby's innocence are pushing for a case review, police questioned her during a prison interview about more infant deaths and non-fatal collapses to support further charges.

Meanwhile, a public inquiry is examining how the hospital failed to stop Letby sooner.

Dr. Stephen Brearey, a senior pediatrician, suggested Letby likely harmed babies before her first confirmed murder in June 2015.