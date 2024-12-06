Two men have been arrested in Romania in connection to the stabbing of an Iranian-British journalist in London.

Nandito Badea, 19, and George Stana, 23—Romanian nationals—were arrested Wednesday, and British prosecutors have authorized charges to be brought against them for wounding and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, the Metropolitan Police said .

Pouria Zeraati, who works for Iran International, was stabbed in the leg March 29 near his home in Wimbledon, southwest London.

"We now await the extradition process to progress so that the men can face prosecution here in the U.K. In the meantime we won't be commenting further on the investigation and would urge others not to speculate about the case, given criminal proceedings are now pending," Helen Flanagan, the acting commander of the Metropolitan's Counter Terrorism Command, said.

Zeraati, in a posting on X, said he is "particularly thankful" to the British Counter Terrorism Unit SO15, "which is responsible to deal with hostile states' activities in the U.K. (inc. The Islamic Republic Regime in Iran) for their tireless efforts over the past eight months."